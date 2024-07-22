Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jeremy Clarkson has sparked a feud with local walkers at his Diddly Squat Farm by placing beehives along the edge of his farmland.

The 64-year-old TV star has strategically set up 11 beehives behind a five-foot hedge, at the entrance of a lane leading to his Cotswolds farm. While this lane is closed to all traffic, walkers ar stille allowed to use it, leading fans of the Amazon Prime reality series Clarkson's Farm to wander along it in hopes of catching a glimpse of his farmhouse.

Earlier this year, Jeremy Clarkson revealed in an interview that his property had experienced several intrusions following the show's global success, which documents his rural adventures. However, local walkers have criticised Clarkson for positioning the beehives so close to the footpath, with several reporting being stung.

Speaking to the MailOnline, one resident said: “I was out with my dog walking past the beehives and got stung on my head. It really hurt and was feeling sore for quite a few days. They are also not at a safe distance from the lane.”

Another added: “I got stung a few weeks ago and don't go up there anymore. He doesn't want people looking at his house or going in there, and that's understandable. I understand that Jeremy doesn't want fans walking onto his land to try and find him – but it seems a bit dangerous to have so many beehives close to a public lane hidden behind a big hedge.”

Gerald Cooper, the straight-talking star of the Amazon series, responded to the walkers' complaints, saying that in his eyes, anyone who had been stung only had themselves to blame.

“If people don't want to be stung then they should keep away from the lane,” he said. “People who are from outside the area shouldn't be up there anyway. It's the summer, there are a lot of bees flying around and bee stings happen.

“What's the fuss? These bees are not dangerous, I don't know what people are moaning about.”