Former Top Gear presenter James May has let slip when the final episode of The Grand Tour will be released.

James May has shared a heartfelt update on what it was like filming the final episode of The Grand Tour. The 61-year-old described his last voiceover as, “sad” and “remarkable” and jokingly let slip when the last episode would air.

The Grand Tour reunites former Top Gear presenters James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond. It started on Amazon Prime in 2015 after the trio left BBC series Top Gear, which they had worked together on since 2003.

Speaking during a live recording of The Today Podcast at the BBC’s Radio Theatre, May opened up to presenters Nick Robinson and Amol Rajan about the “sad” occasion. He said: “I recorded today the last piece of voiceover I will ever record for The Grand Tour – and therefore in that whole legacy of Grand Tour, Top Gear and the few things I did before that.”

He continued: “We’ve done it for nearly 22 years – a lot longer than we thought we would. I thought, when I started doing it in 2003 or 2004, that this was a bit of a laugh. Maybe it’ll last a few years.”

Adding: “And, here we are, grey and wizened and sagging. And we’ve only just stopped doing it. It’s quite remarkable.”

May has revealed that it’s “unlikely” the trio will ever record a new TV series about cars again. Explaining: “You have to be grateful for the opportunity and thankful that it happened, and accept – you know – I don’t want to be the person in the pub who used to be on the telly.”

When is the last episode of The Grand Tour?

May jokingly let slip when the final episode of The Grand Tour will be airing, when asked the release date, he said: “I’m not allowed to tell you what date it’s coming out, so I won’t say that it’s September. I can say anything I want now, frankly.”