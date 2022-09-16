Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond reunited to kick off season 5 of The Grand Tour with a special episode

The Grand Tour returns for season five with a A Scandi Flick, an epic rally car road trip into the arctic circle.

It is the first post-pandemic episode of The Grand Tour and was filmed earlier this year in Scandinavia.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episode features a shock crash and for once it’s not courtesy of Richard Hammond.

James May, Jeremy Clarkson, and Richard Hammond in The Grand Tour

Where was The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick filmed?

Unsurprisingly, A Scandi Flick was filmed in Scandinavia - the presenters took Sports Saloon cars on a road trip through Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

The trio drove their cars through the arctic circle from the Norwegian coast to the Russian border several hundred miles away.

On their journey, they passed Cold War submarine bases, frozen lake racetracks, and incredible mountain ranges.

Who starred in A Scandi Flick?

The petrolhead trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond returned for the special episode.

They had last worked together on season four of The Grand Tour which aired in December 2019 to December 2021.

The trio worked together on Top Gear for years before leaving the BBC show following Clarkson’s punching of a producer and subsequent firing.

They have also completed several projects separately - Calrkson made the comedy documentary series Clarkson’s Farm for Amazon, whilst May made the travel series Our Man In… also for Amazon.

Hammond has worked on several science and engineering shows including Brain Reaction, Crazy Contraptions, and Richard Hammond’s Workshop.

What happens in The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick?

May, Hammond, and Clarkson each chose a different rally car to put to the test in the freezing Scandinavian environment.

Clarkson chose an Audi RS4 B7, May purchased a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII, and Hammond went for a Subaru Impreza WRX STI.

James May filmed Our Man in Italy after his crash on The Grand Tour

One of the major events from the special was a high-speed crash involving James May. He crashed into a wall at 75mph and was rushed to hospital.

He suffered a broken rib but was not seriously injured and was able to complete filming for the special.

Speaking of the collision, May said: “I must have left ­braking a fraction too late. As soon as I knew I needed to stop, I realised I wasn’t going to do it.

When is The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick on Amazon Prime?

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released on Amazon Prime Video on 16 September.

The special episode is 1 hr 39 mins long and is the first instalment of the fifth season of the show.

When is The Grand Tour season 5 release date?

After making three regular seasons of The Grand Tour, the format was changed so that future seasons would be made up of special road trip episodes.

Season four of The Grand Tour was made up of four feature-length specials which saw the presenters travel to Cambodia, Vietnam, Madagascar, Scotland and France.

Season five will be the same format, with special episodes released sporadically over the coming months.

Hammond confirmed that another special is in the pipeline, saying: “We’re ready to go off and do another, and they are huge missions to go and do.”

Season four specials were released at a rate of two episodes per year, so the next season five episode could be a long way off yet, and will likely air some time in 2023.