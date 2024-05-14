Jeremy Clarkson and his partner Lisa Hogan both star in Amazon Prime Video series ‘Clarkson’s Farm’. Photo by Getty.

Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan and ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ viewers are thrilled by ‘best surprise’ from season three finale of Amazon Prime video show.

Fans of Jeremy Clarkson have been left just as thrilled as his girlfriend Lisa Hogan by a surprise twist, caught on camera for his reality TV series ‘Clarkson’s Farm’.

Viewers of the Amazon Prime Video series were originally outraged while watching series three when the TV personality, aged 64, appeared to break a promise to a little girl which he had made in series two. But, all was forgiven with a surprise twist which came in the season three finale.

In the second series, journalist and TV presenter Clarkson had vowed to keep Pepper, a heifer cow who couldn't conceive, as a pet. When series three began, however, viewers were shocked to see him send Pepper to the abattoir due to council restrictions on his restaurant.

Due to the scenes showing Pepper being led onto a transporter with other cows, some fans threatened to boycott the rest of the series as they were horrified. But, they have now said they will watch again as there was a surprise heartwarming twist in the final episode. Jeremy said: "It's Pepper! And the really big surprise. That, is Pepper's calf. Pepper got pregnant." Hogan, aged 50, replied: "No. No way! I don't understand! Look at the little diddly Pepper. She's got her little stubby face. Pepper well done, you look fantastic as well," reports the Express.

Clarkson was stunned when he discovered that Pepper had given birth. He said he’d been told what would happen to Pepper in the abattoir but he was told 'I wouldn't ask questions that you don't want to hear the answer to'. He added: “Imagine my surprise when nine months later . . .” Hogan, evidentally delighted, said: "It's the best surprise you could have given me."

The conversation continued with Clarkson asking a farmer called Tim about the miracle birth. He asked: "How the b**** hell did you do that? ". Tim responded: "It was the same bull that was at yours, breakheart Maestro. . . She didn't like Oxfordshire. So we have a little Pepper calf and we've called her Tabitha. She's quite a character.” An overjoyed Clarkson said: "I'm just so thrilled. Everything's s*** apart from that. That's fantastic. The world's most famous cow is now a mum."

Fans of the show were equally thrilled to learn the news of the surprise new arrival, and took to X to say they will no longer boycott the show thanks to the happy ending. One said: "The star of #ClarksonsFarm has to be Pepper and her lil Pepper surely.” Another said: "Who else cried when they saw Pepper and Tabatha? #ClarksonsFarm".

A third was particularly emphatic in their opinion: "Btw, I was so happy for the most famous cow in the world #Pepper. You are so cute Tabby!" Someone else said: "PEPPER AND TABITHA! ! ! BEST. PART. OF. THE. ENTIRE. SERIES". A fourth was equally as enthusiastic. “Never have I thought that I’d be so happy about a cow getting pregnant but, PEPPER IS PREGNANT. Sorry but it‘s a spoiler from Clarkson‘s Farm S3. Go watch it nowww.”