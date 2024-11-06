Jeremy Clarkson confirms fifth season of Clarkson’s Farm in spectacular fashion

Former Top Gear presenter, Jeremy Clarkson, confirmed there would be a fifth season of Clarkson’s Farm in spectacular fashion.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute to the November 5 celebrations - fireworks night - the former Top Gear presenter spoke to viewers against a backdrop of drones as they slowly formed a giant number five in the night sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing in a field, he said: “Over the years, bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements; The birth of the baby Jesus, for example. But tonight they’re being used to make an announcement that's even bigger than that. Season five of Clarkson’s Farm is coming. Eat your heart out, James Burke.”

Burke was a legendary presenter of BBC show Tomorrow’s World, which showcased potential technological advances.

Clarkson’s Farm, which debuted on Amazon Prime in 2021, is a documentary series telling the story of the car enthusiast as he attempts to come to terms with his 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside, Diddly Squat Farm.

The broadcaster and journalist - famed for his failed attempts at anything practical - is a self-confessed know-nothing when it comes to farming. So, he is helped by a rag-tag band of agricultural associates, who themselves have shot to stardom since the show launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also accompanied on his rural journey by girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, who runs the farm shop, with local Kaleb Cooper, “Cheerful” Charlie Ireland, the farm manager, and Gerald Cooper, a specialist in construction.

Clarkson also recently opened his first pub, The Farmer’s Dog, just weeks before he revealed he had suffered a cardiac episode while on holiday, which ended with him having a stent installed to improve blood flow to his heart.