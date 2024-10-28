This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Jeremy Clarkson may be considered many things but “trend setter” is probably not the first phrase springing to anybody’s lips when describing the former Top Gear presenter.

Petrolhead turned farmer, Jeremy Clarkson, recently took to his socials to give his new book a plug but many of us couldn’t help but get distracted by his Kitchen décor. The Clarkson’s Farm star’s short piece to camera revealed to viewers that he actually has rather good taste in interiors. Or a very good interior designer who he lets work their magic, at the very least.

Clarkson, best known for his television work and outspoken personality, has often hit the headlines, but being talked about for his colour choices and accessorising - now that could actually be a first.

Just in case you were wondering, the former Top Gear presenter’s holiday reads included Michel Houellebecq’s Annihilation - which Jeremy didn't like as much as previous novels, You Got Nothing Coming by Jimmy Lerner which he described as a "good book" and Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver which the 64-year-old said is a "cracker". In a second post he also said he’s read Peter Godwin’s “just beautiful" Exit Wounds, Robert Harris' "new one", Precipice, and The Fall of Chris Packham which is apparently "not desperately complimentary about him".

However, according to Jeremy, none of them are quite as good as Diddly Squat: Home to Roost... by Jeremy himself. If you’re interested in picking that one up, it's currently available from Waterstones priced at £11.

But back to the kitchen. While Jeremy’s opinions may divide opinions, it’s hard not to like the pale grey/green palette he has chosen for this room, complemented by an cream coloured paintwork and, bringing some of the outdoors in, accessorised with silver framed pen and ink plant drawings.

The pale hue of the painted walls compliments the slightly darker shade on the cabinetry, and lends a calmness to space, perfect for larger spaces which, no doubt, will see a fair amount of socialising in the TV presenter’s case. Taking its cue from nature, this is a theme being chosen by many interior designers and DIY renovators alike at the moment. So, perhaps in another first, he appears to be right on trend.

I’m perhaps being a little harsh as his newly opened Cotswold pub, The Farmer’s Dog, also shows his eye for designing a space that is contemporary, yet embraces the country living aesthetic too.

It remains to be seen if the TV personality continues to capture public attention with his home styling, or whether we will see a return to form with his inflammatory column grabbing headlines instead. But, for now at least, we can all admire a home that showcases design that is both beautiful and liveable.