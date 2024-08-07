Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen gives her tips on how to give your home a refresh for free.

While many of us would love to give our homes a refresh, when money is tight, home decor can find itself low on the list of priorities. However, a world-renowned interior designer has come to the rescue with a suggestion which costs absolutely nothing.

Last week, DIY expert Craig Phillips explained how to give the place a lift using just paint, but if your budget won’t even stretch to a can on Dulux, you still have options, says Kelly Hoppen. The South African-born British interior designer and star of TV show Dragon’s Den suggests making the most of the things you already have.

Taking to her Instagram account, Hoppen, 65, says having a reshuffle of items you already have in your home can have a big impact. Alongside a video of her repositioning vases on two ornate looking coffee tables, she said: “I’m often inspired very easily by moving things around the home, as when I take a step back, reposition things and swap around objects’ placements, I find that I can give the home a whole new look and feel - without having to actually purchase a single thing. Here using some various sized and shaped vases, with some dried flowers as a go-to look for me.”

As well as starring as a ‘Dragon’ on the BBC Two programme, Hoppen also presented her own show on Channel 5 called Superior Interiors with Kelly Hoppen in 2011. She also appeared as a guest judge on the third series of BBC Two's The Great Interior Design Challenge and in series four, she replaced Sophie Robinson as a judge alongside Daniel Hopwood.

Responding to Hoppen’s coffee table revamp Insta post, architectural designer Atelier Charnaux said: “Lamp, ceramics, books, round side tables… all beautiful! Love the way you put things together! You are THE BEST!!!!” Lynn Page added: “So true! I have done this throughout my life. Always adore your styling Kelly.”

Another cheap way to brighten up interiors Hoppen recently talked about is by using fresh flowers. If you have your own garden, you may also be able to do this for free. She said: “Another great tip for giving your interior a refresh without buying anything new is with flowers and other greenery from the garden. I absolutely love peony season, and here’s how you can brighten the home (and make it smell delightful) with some simple, cream peonies.”

Admitting the blousy blooms are her favourites, she goes on to show fans how to style the peonies in different ways. She said: “Each one of these buds will open so big that there are various different ways that you can do it. What I've decided to do with this, being in the country, is to put it into one of my baskets from QVC which I love.”

She goes on to suggest putting single blooms in individual vases and keeping them by the bed, adding: “If you've then got people coming for supper bring them down and put them down the centre of the table, sort of slightly at a different angle.”

And repeating her ‘reuse’ theme instead of buying new, Hoppen also show off a vase she has had “for years” calling it “slightly retro”. And her final tip is to keep old jars and to use these like vases, which looked fantastic housing just three huge peonies cut to different heights.