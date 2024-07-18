Nature expert Sean McMenemy explains how to attract butterflies to your garden | Ark Wildlife

The Butterfly Conservation Trust’s Big Butterfly Count is on so we’ve asked passionate nature expert, Sean McMenemy, to share his top tips on attracting more of the colourful creatures into your garden.

Once far more common in British gardens, butterflies add an extra dash and beauty to our outdoor spaces but a decline in numbers means it’s an increasingly rarer sight than in years gone by. Don’t lose heart though, there are steps you can take to encourage the colourful creatures back into your garden and provide a habitat for these enchanting insects.

Not only are these fluttery friends good to look at, they also play an essential role in pollination, meaning it’s in a gardener’s best interests to help the species thrive.

Every year, the Butterfly Conservation Trust runs the Big Butterfly Count and this year’s data collection has already begun, with members of the public invited to spend 15 minutes outside monitoring the fluttering of little wings from June 12 to August 4. The aim is to provide vital information to combat the sad truth that half of Britain's butterfly species are close to extinction.

So, if you’re inspired to get out there on a hunt for butterflies this summer, why not make one simple change to your back garden to create a haven for colourful wings and see what you can spot? To help attract more butterflies to your outdoor space, Sean McMenemy, passionate nature expert and founder of Ark Wildlife, shares his tops tips.

Add nectar-rich plants

If there’s one thing butterflies can’t resist, it’s nectar. Adding nectar-rich plants is therefore the easiest way to attract fluttery friends – simple! Varieties such as Buddleia, French Marigold, Lavender, Verbena and Marjoram, are some favourites among butterflies, and your garden will soon become their go-to dining spot. If in doubt, remember that butterflies are naturally drawn to certain colours. Go for bright purples, pinks, reds and oranges for the best chance of catching their eye.

These sugar-fiends also love to feast on fruit, so if you have a fruit tree with fallen plums, apples, or pears, why not leave them for butterflies to enjoy? Converting sugary nectar to energy takes time and effort, so they especially love finding pre-fermented sugar for a sweet snack and quicker hit.”

Say no to pesticides

Pesticides are the enemy of butterflies and their larvae. While these chemicals might keep pests away, they also harm our fluttery friends. Avoid using them near your flowering plants, or better yet, ditch them altogether. Natural pest control methods are always the best choice for our planet and its creatures. You can also encourage beneficial insects like hoverflies and ladybirds to keep unwanted pests at bay. This way, your garden will be a safer place for butterflies, and you’ll be contributing to a healthier ecosystem. Everyone’s a winner!

Encourage ‘mud-puddling’

Just like all creatures, butterflies need water to survive. While they get most of their moisture from nectar, butterflies also enjoy finding muddy patches of ground to ‘puddle’ - the mix of soil and water provides butterflies with essential nutrients and minerals that they can’t get from plants. Puddling is also a vital part of butterfly behaviour. When they’re not fluttering about, male butterflies often engage in mud-puddling as a way of charming the ladies!

Creating a puddling spot for butterflies is easy. Simply mix some soil with water in a shallow dish, place it in a spot that gets a good mix of direct sunlight and shade, and keep it topped up with water. If you want a more straightforward solution, consider adding a Universal Wildlife Water Drinker - perfect for all garden wildlife.

Create sunny spots and cosy corners

Butterflies are sun-worshippers - they need warmth to fly since they are cold-blooded creatures. Make sure your garden has sunny spots where butterflies can bask and soak up the heat. Remember, a warm butterfly is a happy butterfly!

Equally, butterflies also need shelter from the wind and rain – more important than ever with our ever-changing climate. Dense foliage, trees and hedges make excellent hiding spots. You can also make your garden even more appealing by adding a butterfly barn which is designed to mimic tree bark and makes for an ideal place to rest.

Ready, set, spot!

When it comes to spotting butterflies, patience is key. Take some time out of your busy week to observe quietly in your garden, especially on sunny days when they are most active. Look out for their distinctive flight patterns and bright colours fluttering among the flowers. Make a note of the types you see and add your findings to the Big Butterfly Count’s website - everything input provides valuable information for the conservation of these charming creatures!

For more expert advice from Sean, and to browse Ark Wildlife’s range of solutions for wildlife, visit the Ark Wildlife website.