“Monty Don isn't just a garden guru but a role model for life”

Why Monty Don should be your role model for life, not just your garden. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

It's that time of year again, when the sun starts to feel a little warmer, flowers have begun to bloom and the outdoors in general is a more inviting place to be. And Spring not only brings with it blossoms and birdsong but also sees the return of Gardeners World to our TV screens.

Of course, the BBC gardening show wouldn't be complete without the inimitable Monty Don and his updates from his Herefordshire pile. With a head full of plans for my outside spaces and a glass of wine in hand, the garden expert's dulcet tones are the perfect way to unwind on a Friday evening.

It's not just the smoothing voice (you had me at 'hello' Monty) and encyclopaedic knowledge of all things plant-based that draws viewers to him though. His calm and unhurried manner, his kindness towards living creatures, be that wildlife or his pet dogs, and concern for the environment, makes him not simply a gardening guru but a fine role model for life in general too.

If we applied Monty's approach to growing in other areas of life, we might find a more satisfying existence all round. When starting seeds for instance, the focus is on doing, and hoping, for the best. Not every seed will grow into something beautiful, some may never germinate, but by using your own experience and taking advice from experts, you can give yourself, and your seeds, the best chance at success. And if it doesn't work out this time, well, you win some, you lose some, but at least you tried.

Nothing is rushed in Monty's potting shed. Slowing down, savouring the moment; in this fast paced world, that's something most of us could practise a little more of.

For those of us who have watched Longmeadow evolve over the years it teaches us that no plan is perfect and if you decide upon something, it doesn't necessarily mean it has to be forever. Just like the box hedging in the Cottage Garden, something that may once have been a good idea might not continue to be a good idea. It's okay to evolve, keep the things that continue to serve you, get rid of those that no longer fit with who and where you are right now.

Which reminds me, I need a wardrobe audit - that faux leather jacket and oversized t-shirt have perhaps had their day.

But back to Monty. Even his views on sustainability could be broadened beyond the hedgerows and fences of the back yard and applied in all sorts of areas. Don't just reuse plastic plant pots, look at what else life throws up that could be saved from the bin and repurposed. Of course we should be avoiding peat-based compost as it's destroying the planet, but what else are you buying that's harmful to our finely balanced ecosystem? Maybe switching up your laundry detergent or cleaning products could be your next positive step? If you are saving water by planting drought tolerant borders, perhaps you might also be mindful of turning the tap off when brushing your teeth and save even more H²O from inside the house too.