Gardener's World host, Monty Don, shared a heartbreaking Instagram post revealing news of the death of beloved pet dog, Nell

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson
3 minutes ago
(Photo: themontydon/Instagram)

Monty Don has shared the sad news that his beloved dog Nell has passed away, just three years after the celebrity lost his Golden Retriever, Nigel. The Gardeners' World host posted an on Instagram - featuring a photograph of his departed pet - giving details of how Nell was laid to rest.

He said: "I was going to tell you about my new book which is published next week but that can wait because my lovely dear Nell died last night. She was diagnosed with cancer in June and every day this summer has been a gift but it is over now.

"We buried her in the garden next to Nigel wrapped in one of my jackets with flowers, balls and her favourite biscuits. Her end was peaceful and dignified and ended obvious suffering but it never gets any easier to bear. So life goes on, but for the moment we are very, very sad."

Condolences for Don were quickly sent in by fans. One wrote: "Oh that is such sad news so sorry for your loss of dearest Nell, she was adored by many."

Another said: "So heartbroken for your loss. I love seeing your dogs as part of your world. Thank you for sharing Nell with us. As an animal lover and dog owner I feel your loss and sadness x."

In 2020, the green-fingered presenter suffered the loss of another canine friend when his dog Nigel passed away. A few months after Nigel's demise, Monty gave an explanation of the golden retriever's "violent fits all night" prior to his death. He said Nigel had never experienced seizures before, therefore it was difficult for him to comprehend the awful event.

Speaking on the Griefcast podcast, he said: "It’s such a violent thing and you feel as someone who’s trying to help, I sort of know what to do, but it feels inadequate because it’s so violent and people can break bones and anyway, you have a large dog doing just that all night, again and again and again."

Related topics:Monty DonCancerDogs