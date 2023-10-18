Major, an 11-year-old Anatolian Shepherd, is the largest pooch the Dogs Trust in Loughborough have ever cared for

A huge 12.7st dog - which stands almost 4ft tall and needs a ramp to get into a car - is looking for his forever home. Major, an 11-year-old Anatolian Shepherd, is the largest pooch the Dogs Trust in Loughborough have ever cared for – but volunteers say he's a “gentle giant”, who just needs a loving home.

And Celine Di Crocco, rehoming centre manager at the trust, said he suffers from osteoarthritis due to his monster-frame. “Major is the biggest dog we have ever cared for,” she said. "Despite his size, he embodies the gentle giant spirit that has endeared him to everyone at the rehoming centre."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “Major's story serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibilities that come with pet ownership and the potential weight management challenges in dogs. While being a bigger dog might mean there’s more of him to love, it’s essential that owners understand the importance of supporting their dog to maintain a healthy weight to prevent some of the health issues that come as a result of obesity."

The formidable four-legged friend is on a weight-loss programme, which includes regular exercise and a carefully-managed diet. Charity staff say he enjoys human company, would love to live in a home where he can be surrounded by people and, despite his age, loves playing chase and running around with other dogs - but not cats or small animals.

And the giant is now looking for somewhere to call home, permanently. He can live with children aged 12 years and over, and the possibility of living with another calm dog exists, pending successful introductions at the centre.

Anatolian Shepherd, Major, is currently at Dogs Trust Loughborough, but is looking for his forever home