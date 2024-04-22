Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

*This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.*

As the weather starts to heat up, getting outdoors becomes more appealing and whether you are hoping to entertain al fresco or simply want to relax in the sunshine, seating is a must. Whatever size space you have, there’s always room to squeeze in a table and chairs or comfy lounger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the green-fingered among us might focus on getting the right flowers and greenery in place, having places to sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labour can sometimes be overlooked.

When considering an eating area, you’ll want to make sure you aren’t exposed to full sun - unless you prefer to sizzle during meal times - so consider locating a table and chairs in the dappled shade of a tree, or invest in a large parasol. Conversely, if catching a few rays is the goal, placing a lounger in sunnier areas would make sense.

To take the legwork out of finding stylish ways to make your garden a place you can linger, here are our garden furniture top picks.

Adding a variety of seating in your garden will help you to make the most of your outside space during the warmer months. Pictures: The Range, Dunelm, IKEA, Argos and Anthropologie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great option for tucking away in your favourite corner of the garden to create a tranquil place to hide away, or alternatively placing front and centre to make a striking focal point. You can even pop one in the conservatory or garden room to enjoy a gentle sway whatever the weather.

If garden parties are your thing, a large table and chair should be high on the list of priorities and the Riviera 10 Piece Dining Set from The Range fits the bill perfectly. Also on offer right now, you can pick up this stylish patio furniture set with glass table top and steel framework here, a snip at £499.99, down from £749.99.

If your smaller space requires something on the smaller side then the Churchgate Metal Bistro Set from Dunelm offers a pretty spot to supper during warmer evenings. The sturdy steel frame of this compact bistro set has a simple leaf design cut into the back rest and comes in at just £79 on Dunelm’s website.

Also perfect for gardens large and small, and offering a pop of colour to brighten up any patio space are these eye-catching and unique side tables from Anthropologie. Their Tile Ceramic Side Tables come in a range of styles and colours so you are sure to find the perfect addition to your particular colour scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad