Amanda Holden’s new £7 million mansion is getting a makeover thanks to the help of the Style Sisters. The influencers organise and “detox” celebrity homes, sharing their transformations on social media. Some of their other famous clients include Rita Ora and Stacey Solomon. They have revealed a behind-the-scenes sneak peek inside the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s closet on Instagram, which contains some of her fabulous ballgowns from throughout the years. Holden moved into the new home in December 2023 and sought the help of celebrity organisational specialists Charlotte Reddington and Gemma Lilly.

In previous images they shared on Instagram Stories, the interior designers revealed they had finished two rooms and had tackled the “overwhelming” mess. Here’s everything you need to know about what Amanda Holden’s new home looks like inside.

Inside Amanda Holden’s home makeover

The BGT star recently moved into a new home in the Surrey village of Cobham after selling her southwest London pad for an eye-watering £5 million. She enlisted the help of the Style Sisters, who took to Instagram in March to show the beginning of “operation unboxing and detoxing”

Taking to Instagram stories on Monday (April 15), the Style Sisters revealed Holden’s dressing room, complete with new storage closets built in by Hammond. They said: “We are back at the amazing Amanda Holden’s house, and we are in the archive dressing room.” Continuing: “This is a spare bedroom, guest bedroom and it’s going to be used for all summer clothes and fabulous ballgowns from over the years that are just too gorgeous to part with.”

Style Sisters are working hard to organise Amanda Holden's closet (Photo: @StyleSisters/Instagram)

Along with the help of Clem, they talked fans through organising Holden’s “archive” wardrobe. Describing is as “carnage”, they said: “So, we’re midway through the carnage, getting there, it’s looking good.”

The Style Sisters took to Instagram stories to show off Amanda Holden's dressing room (Photo: @StyleSisters/Instagram)

They then sorted Holden’s bikinis into bags and talked us through using dust covers and bags to protect Holden’s sequin and embellished dressed, explaining that: “because it’s an archive wardrobe it’s got to be protected.” They finished off with a sneak-peak at the finished pantry, complete with brand new labels.

The Style Sisters showed off the finished pantry in Amanda Holden's house (Photo: @StyleSisters/Instagram)

Who are the Style Sisters?

The Style Sisters, Charlotte Reddington and Gemma Lilly hail from Essex and are well-known on social media for helping to organise and declutter the homes of famous celebrities including Holden, Rita Ora and Stacey Solomon. The pair aren’t actually sisters but are best friends who met whilst studying in sixth form.