There was chaos at the auditions for Britain's Got Talent 2024, with police reportedly forced to "remove an intruder", who "tried to get backstage".

Britain's Got Talent 2024 will be returning to ITV for its 17th season, with filming and auditions for the talent show kicking off at the London Palladium.

Reported by The Daily Mail, the female intruder had allegedly tried to "sneak" past security into a restricted area in a bid to "get backstage" to see the Britain's Got Talent judges.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a woman suffering a mental health crisis at Argyll Street, W1. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. The woman was assisted by officers who made arrangements for her to be met by a family member. There were no offences."

Filming in London is under way for the latest season of Britain's Got Talent, with further audition dates bookmarked for Manchester in February. The lucky winner will take home a prize pot of £250,000 and get to showcase their act to royalty at the Royal Variety Performance.

Bruno Tonioli took over as judge from David Walliams (Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Who are the judges for Britain's Got Talent 2024?

Newest judge Bruno Tonioli is returning to the line-up for the second time alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. Tonioli joined the team after David Walliams' shock exit in November 2022 after it was revealed he had made derogatory comments about contestants during auditions in 2020.

Speaking to ITV ahead of his debut as a judge last year, Tonioli shared he was nervous about his new role, he said: "I am anxious, there is this adrenaline that makes you nervous. However I am doing this with friends and it is a gift, I am telling you."

Who is hosting Britain's Got Talent 2024?

Ant and Dec are returning as hosts for Britain's Got Talent 2024. The duo have been a permanent fixture of the series, standing in the wings where they offer moral support, encouragement and hilarious commentary.

What is the release date for Britain's Got Talent 2024?