Britain's Got Talent 2024: judges confirmed as filming and auditions kick off for new ITV series
Auditions for Britain's Got Talent 2024 are taking place at the London Palladium
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was chaos at the auditions for Britain's Got Talent 2024, with police reportedly forced to "remove an intruder", who "tried to get backstage".
Britain's Got Talent 2024 will be returning to ITV for its 17th season, with filming and auditions for the talent show kicking off at the London Palladium.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reported by The Daily Mail, the female intruder had allegedly tried to "sneak" past security into a restricted area in a bid to "get backstage" to see the Britain's Got Talent judges.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a woman suffering a mental health crisis at Argyll Street, W1. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. The woman was assisted by officers who made arrangements for her to be met by a family member. There were no offences."
Filming in London is under way for the latest season of Britain's Got Talent, with further audition dates bookmarked for Manchester in February. The lucky winner will take home a prize pot of £250,000 and get to showcase their act to royalty at the Royal Variety Performance.
Who are the judges for Britain's Got Talent 2024?
Newest judge Bruno Tonioli is returning to the line-up for the second time alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. Tonioli joined the team after David Walliams' shock exit in November 2022 after it was revealed he had made derogatory comments about contestants during auditions in 2020.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking to ITV ahead of his debut as a judge last year, Tonioli shared he was nervous about his new role, he said: "I am anxious, there is this adrenaline that makes you nervous. However I am doing this with friends and it is a gift, I am telling you."
Who is hosting Britain's Got Talent 2024?
Ant and Dec are returning as hosts for Britain's Got Talent 2024. The duo have been a permanent fixture of the series, standing in the wings where they offer moral support, encouragement and hilarious commentary.
What is the release date for Britain's Got Talent 2024?
There is no official release date for Britain's Got Talent 2024 as of yet. Filming is under way with auditions being held in London and Manchester. Last year, the series dropped in April, so if all goes to plan, it's expected the new series will follow the same format. The lucky winner will take home £250,000 in cash prize and will also win a spot to showcase their act at the Royal Variety Performance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.