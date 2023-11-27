Fremantle, the producer of Britain's Got Talent has reached an "amicable resolution" with former judge David Walliams.

High Court documents released last month said Walliams was accusing the company of causing him psychiatric harm and financial loss after being removed from the ITV show in November last year. His departure came in the wake of a leaked transcript that revealed comments he had made about contestants during a break in filming.

In this transcript, which was published by The Guardian, he repeatedly used derogatory language, referring to one elderly contestant using offensive terms and making inappropriate comments about another contestant. These comments were inadvertently captured by his microphone during auditions at the London Palladium in January 2020.

After the comments became public at the end of the year, Walliams issued an apology, asserting that they were part of private conversations never intended for public consumption. However, he resigned from the show two weeks later.

A Fremantle spokesperson said in a statement to the PA news agency on Monday (November 27): “We are pleased that we have achieved an amicable resolution of this dispute with David. We are sincerely sorry that his private conversations when a judge on Britain’s Got Talent were published, and the great distress this caused David.