Sharon Osbourne and Amanda Holden are in feud over comments Osbourne made about Simon Cowell during her time on 'Celebrity Big Brother'. Photos by Getty Images.

Sharon Osbourne has hit back at Amanda Holden in a lengthy X post, telling the “Britain's Got Talent” judge “you’ll never be in my league”, after she branded her "bitter and pathetic."

Holden spoke out against Osbourne in an exclsive interview with the MailOnline, after Osbourne made comments about her close friend and ITV colleague Simon Cowell during her recent appearance on ITV reality show ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (CBB).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Osbourne and her fellow CBB house mate Louis Walsh, who were both judges on Cowell’s ITV reality show ‘The X-Factor’, were shown talking about Cowell while they were in the famous house. Osbourne said she was “furious” with Cowell after she turned down an opportunity to appear on ITV reality TV show 'The Masked Singer' before she was dumped from 'The X Factor'.

Osbourne, who starred in the first four series of the UK talent show and sporadically thereafter, said she would never again appear on a Cowell show “not for all the money in the world”. Long-serving judge Walsh, who spent more than a decade as a judge on 'The X Factor' before it ended in 2018, said “I haven’t talked to him at all, nothing, zero,” referring to Cowell.

When asked whether she was on 'The Masked Singer', Osbourne said: “Why do you think I’m so f****** mad with Simon, because that year that you and I were contracted to do 'X Factor', it was the first year of 'The Masked Singer' and they asked me to do it in America and I said I can’t, because I had Simon. So then they casted it and then when Simon, well he didn’t call, but when they called and said no you’re not doing it, I missed a huge gig. That’s why I was furious.”

Holden talked about her dislike for Osbourne’s comments this week during an interview with MailOnline, which was published yesterday (Friday April 12). Holden, aged 53, told the Mail’s Weekend Magazine: “I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon - he's the person who's given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn't have had. It's bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background - just stabby, stabby, stabby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that while watching CBB she thought ‘Oh my God, it's like watching a pantomime’. She continued: “I just think they look so nasty and awful. There was a friendship there and an opportunity. So however the business ends, you should have respect for the opportunity that was given to you and the pay cheque that was given to you. Just be gracious. There was none of that and I can't bear it.”

Now, Osbourne has had her say directly on her view on Holden’s comments. Taking to her X account in the early hours of this morning, Osbourne, wrote a lengthy response. Tagging Holden, Osbourne informed her that “you’ve picked on the wrong ugly stepsister”. She also claimed Cowell needed her for “musical credibility” on ‘The X Factor’, and told her that she needed a “proper education” about her. The full statement read: “I am responding to your interview with the @DailyMail of 12 April. I respect the fact that you feel the need to defend your good friend and employer, Simon Cowell, who is also your husband’s employer. Or so I’ve read. However, a couple of your statements regarding myself are factually incorrect. The statement “I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon – he’s the person who’s given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and lifestyle they probably wouldn’t have had.”

“The truth is, you don’t know me, Amanda. You know nothing about my history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I have worked with, the shows that I’ve produced, and my global celebrity. Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide. There are many countries that I could work in if I choose to however, I don’t have the ambition or time to do so, and unlike you, I don’t work in radio or pantomime. Our worlds are totally different. I have been blessed with an amazing lifestyle throughout my entire life.

Taking a swipe at Holden’s age, 71-year-old Osbourne contined: “Before you were born, I was living in a mansion in Beverly Hills and continue to do so today and continue to have my country estate in England as well. But there is something you should know. I never discuss money, lifestyle, or positions of power. I find it to be classless and crude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, you’ve now forced my hand to divulge these things to you and I honestly don’t want to seem like I’m bragging, but the truth is my money and success were not due to doing a couple of Simon Cowell talent shows. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed doing them at the time as they were great fun. Yes, Simon paid me very well. Probably more than what you’re receiving today, but all of that my darling went on a few handbags.

She went on to list her credentials: “At the time that I worked on X Factor, I was the only judge who had global accomplishments with multiple million-selling artists, Grammy Award winners and arena and stadium headliners. I was also a very successful festival producer with Ozzfest which ran for 24 years, as well as a best-selling author and producer of the hit MTV show “The Osbournes” for which I received an Emmy Award. Amanda, I think you’re missing the point here. No disrespect to Simon Cowell but he NEEDED ME for musical credibility on X Factor and I delivered for him and together all of us made a great team.

“It was only after several seasons of X Factor that Simon started to build his music empire and I give him much kudos for what he built. But in case you are living under a rock, my husband is a music icon who has sold 170 million albums, won 5 Grammy Awards, and is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee. We have been married 42 years and we had a fantastic lifestyle before I ever heard of Simon Cowell.

Concluding her scathing statement, she wrote: On closing, I hope I’ve given you a proper education about me so that the next time you choose to mention me, you’ll have some facts in your pocket. The bottom line, Amanda, is, that you’ll never be in my league, and you’ve picked on the wrong ugly stepsister.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holden had not responded to Osbourne’s statement at the time of writing, (on the afternoon of Saturday April 13), but fans of Osbourne’s have. One said: “Way to go, Mrs O!!!!”. Another said: “Damn! Mrs. Osbourne knows how to give a “READ”!!! Watch out Amanda, Sharon’s reads are coming in HOT and they’re coming for YOU!”