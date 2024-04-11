Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Britain's Got Talent 2024 will be returning to ITV for its 17th season, with ITV releasing a trailer, telling fans, “Britain’s Got Talent is BACK!” Filming and auditions kicking off at the London Palladium in January 2024, with judges Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden returning for the show’s 17th season alongside hosts Ant and Dec.

Fans of the long-running talent show finally know when the show will return - and it’s sooner than you think. ITV revealed the start date for the new season in a trailer on Wednesday (April 10). In it, Ant and Dec tell fans: "The biggest party on telly is back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes following chaos at the auditions for Britain's Got Talent in January with police reportedly forced to "remove an intruder", who "tried to get backstage". Here’s everything you need to know about when you can watch Britain’s Got Talent.

When does Britain’s Got Talent 2024 start?

ITV have confirmed the start date for the new season of Britain’s Got Talent. The news was revealed in a 30 second trailer that described the talent show as “the biggest party on telly” and included clips of judge Amanda Holden pressing the big gold buzzer.

Britain’s Got Talent will be back on ITV1 on Saturday, April 20, with the first episodes of auditions kicking off at 7.30pm. Lasting until 8.55pm viewers are being treated to nearly an hour and half of performers and don’t have long to wait for episode 2, which will air the following evening on Sunday, April 21 at 7.40pm.

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent judges?

The judges that will be returning for Britain’s Got Talent include Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden. Former Strictly judge Tonioli joined the line-up last year following the dramatic exit of David Walliams and is excited to be returning to the panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Radio Times he said: "I had a ball, partly because I had never seen it before. It's true! Simon has teased me to death about it. I didn't even watch Strictly – I don't watch shows that have a judging panel because I don't want to be influenced by another judge. I just want to do my own thing. But I had the best time. It's a proper variety show and the range of talent is incredible.”

What is the prize for Britain’s Got Talent?

If you’re crowned the Britain’s Got Talent winner you will receive an eye-watering cash prize of £250,000 along with the chance to perform your act at the The Royal Variety Performance in front of the Royal Family.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent 2023?

The last series of Britain’s Got Talen was won by comedian clown Viggo Venn. The Norwegian entertainer beat teenage dancer Lillianna Clifton and 14-year-old magician Cillian O'Connor to be crowned the winner.

Can you still audition for BGT?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately applications to audition for BGT 2024 are now closed. You can keep checking out details on how to apply for the next season on ITV’s website.