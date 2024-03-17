Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new face will be stepping in to take over from Ant McPartlin on this season of Britain's Got Talent - according to reports.

The 48-year-old is due to become a first-time father in June, which just so happens to be the same time as when the BGT live shows and finale are expected to air.

The Sun have reported that ITV have already put a plan in place to ensure someone can take over from Ant if his wife goes into labour, with This Morning host Cat Deeley being named alongside Stephen Mulhern as possible replacements. Here's everything we know so far.

Is Cat Deeley replacing Ant McPartlin on Britain's Got Talent?

Cat Deeley has been tipped as a possible replacement to stand-in for Ant, in case his wife Anne-Marie goes into labour. The couple are expecting their first baby in June which is the same month when BGT is expected to start its live shows and finale.

A TV source told The Sun: "The timing is causing something of a headache for bosses. They are considering whether Dec would present alone if Anne-Marie went into labour or, if time allows, a guest presenter could step in. Cat and Stephen, who the lads have worked with in the past, are front-runners."

Ant & Dec work with Mulhern on their award-winning show, Saturday Night Takeaway, while they also have a history with Deeley, with the three of them being the face of weekend morning TV in the noughties when they presented SMTV Live and CD:UK.

In February, Ant opened up about becoming a father and the final series of Saturday Night Takeaway in an interview with Fault Magazine. He said: "We have both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now."

When is Britain's Got Talent 2024?

There is no release date confirmed yet for Britain's Got Talent 2024, but if it follows a similar pattern to previous seasons it's expected the new season will be coming to ITV this April.