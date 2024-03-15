Holly Willoughby's new reality Netflix show with Bear Grylls announced - what is it called and when's it out?
Holly Willoughby has revealed her first new TV venture since quitting ITV's This Morning last year.
The presenter is slated to feature alongside television survivalist Bear Grylls in a jungle-themed celebrity reality TV programme on Netflix. Willoughby called an end to her 14-year tenure on This Morning after someone charged with solicitation to commit a crime over an alleged kidnapping plot against her. At the time, she described her departure from the show as being "for me and my family."
Netflix announced Willoughby's newest endeavor yesterday (15 March), revealing that the new show is set to be titled Bear Hunt - and is scheduled for release on the streaming service in 2025.
The series has been described as an "adrenaline-fueled competition where a cohort of unexpected British celebrities are thrust into the heart of the Central American wilderness as prey for one of nature's most formidable predators... Bear Grylls." It's been confirmed that Willoughby will helm the show, which is set to be filmed in Costa Rica, but the extent of her role in the show is unknown.
After her highly-publicised exit from This Morning, Willoughby has continued working for ITV with her presenting duties on Dancing on Ice. The multi-award-winning This Morning star faced turmoil after co-host Phillip Schofield admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague.
