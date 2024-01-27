Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly presenting I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2018

Holly Willoughby is an early frontrunner with the bookies to star in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024.

Having previously hosted the show in 2018, Willoughby is 5/1 to head into the jungle this year, with Coronation Street star Alan Halsall the outright 2/1 favourite.

Also in early contention are several ex-footballers - and a referee - with Peter Crouch (3/1), Neil Warnock (7/2), Micah Richards (7/2) and Mike Dean (4/1) all fancied to feature on the next series, while controversialist Joey Barton is 10/1 to make an appearance.

In the wake of Nigel Farage’s inclusion last year, Boris Johnson is the shortest-priced political figure at 7/1.

William Hill spokesman Lee Phelps said: “It is not long since the last series finished, but the rumour mill for I’m A Celeb 2024 is already turning with Holly Willoughby fancied to feature later this year, alongside a host of other big names.

"Willoughby is a 5/1 shot at the moment, putting her amongst our 10 most likely contestants. Ahead of her are a host of household footballing names, with Peter Crouch (3/1), Neil Warnock and Micah Richards (both 7/2) the pick of the bunch. Matt Hancock and most recently Nigel Farage are two examples of politicians trying to save their image via the show, and Boris Johnson could well be next in line to attempt the same trick at 7/1 to appear in this year’s series.”

Last year's series was won by reality star Sam Thompson.

Odds on taking part in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2024:

Alan Halsall - 2/1

Phil Taylor - 3/1

Peter Crouch - 3/1

Neil Warnock - 7/2

Micah Richards - 7/2

Mike Dean - 4/1

Holly Willoughby - 5/1

Boris Johnson - 7/1