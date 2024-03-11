Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are the new presenters of ITV's This Morning. (Picture: ITV)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have said they are “thrilled” to kick off their first show as the new permanent presenters of This Morning.

Deeley, 47, said: "We are so excited to be here - this show has been a huge part of our lives for so long, so to be actually standing here with you, it’s good."

Shephard added that presenting the show "is very special, we are thrilled to be here," before thanking those who have sent them messages of support.

Among those was presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who worked alongside Deeley on SM:TV Live early on in their career, who provided a "word of warning" to Shephard. Donnelly said: "Have the best time. You’re going to be amazing, we can’t wait to watch."

McPartlin added: "A little bit of a word of advice for Ben about Cat, because we’ve worked with Cat, and she might be all sweetness and light but that girl can party, don’t think she can’t."

Donnelly joked: "Keep the lock on the drinks cabinet."

Deeley responded to their quips by saying: "Listen, my motto in life - work hard, play hard."

Viewers appeared to be divided over the new duo, sharing their thoughts on the show's fresh look on social media.

Posting on X, @rubyreay said: "I would like to say what a great show This Morning today was with new presenters that are perfect for the job. Good kuck Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard."

@JulesItsJules tweeded: "Cat and Ben need to relax. It’s all very forced currently. I’m not convinced.

"Bring back our lovely, genuine Craig and Josie. Light and genuine and fun."