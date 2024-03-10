Greg Rutherford is out of the Dancing on Ice final after suffering a 'significant injury' during rehearsals. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Dancing on Ice finalist Greg Rutherford has been taken to hospital following a “significant injury” during rehearsals. The retired Olympic athlete’s skating partner, Vanessa James, has since confirmed they will not be performing in Sunday evening’s show.

The pair were due to be competing against Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire, radio presenter Adele Roberts and actor Ryan Thomas, to see who would be crowned this year's champion. However, just hours before the show, the 37-year-old long jump medal winner posted a photo of the pair on Instagram informing fans of his injury.

Vanessa said: “Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight. We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series. Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing On Ice family.”

Commenting on the Instagram post, which was also shared to Rutherford’s account, Coronation Street’s Claire Sweeney, who was voted off the show, said she was sending the pair her love. Fellow finalist Miles also responded. He said: “Not the same without you brother! Time to recover love you.”

On Saturday, Rutherford posted to his Instagram story to say Sunday’s performance would be “massive”. He wrote: “Tomorrow is a massive day. Months of work. Blood, sweat and tears have gone into every performance, I have a friend for life in Vanessa James and can’t wait for you to see the showcase. It’s special.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Torvill and Dean’s gold medal win at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo. The stars of the ITV show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, will perform a routine inspired by the skating duo’s performance to Ravel’s Bolero.