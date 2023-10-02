As Greg Rutherford is confirmed as fifth contestant on Dancing On Ice, when was he on Strictly Come Dancing?
Olympic champion Greg Rutherford has been confirmed as the fifth celebrity taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice
Olympic champion Greg Rutherford MBE revealed on Good Morning Britain that he has signed up to take part in Dancing On Ice to entertain his children, Milo, Rex and Daphne. Greg said on GMB that “My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet! I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting. “
Greg Rutherford becomes the fifth celebrity to sign up for Dancing On Ice, other stars confirmed include former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, boxing champion Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney and West End star Amber Davies. As well as winning Celebrity MasterChef, Greg Rutherford appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.
When did Greg Rutheford appear on Strictly Come Dancing?
When Greg Rutherford appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, he was partnered with professional Natalie Lowe. He was eliminated in week 9 of the competition after he performed a dance-off with Claudia Fragapane.
Greg Rutherford lost his place in the competition at Blackpool Tower Ballroom where he performed the Quickstep to Hand Jive by Cha Na Na. After leaving Strictly Come Dancing, Greg said it had been an ‘incredible’ but ‘difficult’ experience.
Greg Rutherford went on to reveal that “It is hard work, like… it really is hard, but when they sell it to you, you sit down and have your meeting, I remember I was in America training. ‘And I sat on the phone to the producers and they said, ‘Look, you have to give a maximum of about 12 hours a week for the whole week of training. ‘And it will be fine blah blah.’ and I thought 12 hours is fine… I did 12 hours a day and I was still c**p.”
When did Greg Rutherford win Celebrity Masterchef?
Greg Rutherford won Celebrity Masterchef in 2019 after beating the likes of former footballer Neil Ruddock and reality star Vicky Pattison. After the win, Greg said: “Celebrity Masterchef was an incredible experience. I’m so pleased I took part.”