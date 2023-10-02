Olympic champion Greg Rutherford has been confirmed as the fifth celebrity taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Olympic champion Greg Rutherford MBE revealed on Good Morning Britain that he has signed up to take part in Dancing On Ice to entertain his children, Milo, Rex and Daphne. Greg said on GMB that “My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet! I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting. “

Greg Rutherford becomes the fifth celebrity to sign up for Dancing On Ice, other stars confirmed include former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, boxing champion Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney and West End star Amber Davies. As well as winning Celebrity MasterChef, Greg Rutherford appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When did Greg Rutheford appear on Strictly Come Dancing?

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Greg Rutherford appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, he was partnered with professional Natalie Lowe. He was eliminated in week 9 of the competition after he performed a dance-off with Claudia Fragapane.

Greg Rutherford lost his place in the competition at Blackpool Tower Ballroom where he performed the Quickstep to Hand Jive by Cha Na Na. After leaving Strictly Come Dancing, Greg said it had been an ‘incredible’ but ‘difficult’ experience.

Greg Rutherford went on to reveal that “It is hard work, like… it really is hard, but when they sell it to you, you sit down and have your meeting, I remember I was in America training. ‘And I sat on the phone to the producers and they said, ‘Look, you have to give a maximum of about 12 hours a week for the whole week of training. ‘And it will be fine blah blah.’ and I thought 12 hours is fine… I did 12 hours a day and I was still c**p.”

When did Greg Rutherford win Celebrity Masterchef?