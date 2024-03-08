Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's plenty of big shows and special sports events on TV over the weekend to keep you entertained, but sometimes there's such a thing as too much choice.

NationalWorld have sorted through this weekend's TV to bring you the best recommendations for what's on - here's everything you need to know:

Saturday, March 9

Six Nations (ITV1 - 1.30pm)

It’s back to back rugby on ITV on Saturday as Italy take on Scotland during the penultimate round of the 2024 Six Nations Championship. Straight after, at 4.45pm England play Ireland, who sealed a Grand Slam with their 29-16 victory over England during the 2023 Championship.

Richard III (BBC2 - 2pm)

Our film of the week is Richard III. The 1955 Shakespeare adaptation directed by and starring Laurence Olivier remains the definitive screen version of the story. It follows the evil king who usurps the English throne and murders his nephews, but is brought down by his own foul deeds.

The Jonathan Ross Show (ITV1 - 9.35pm)

Jonathan returns with his celebrity chat show - he is joined by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, whose latest film, Damsel, has just landed on Netflix, comedian Rob Beckett and darts prodigy Luke Littler, while the music is provided by ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, and singer-songwriter Raye, who smashed records at the Brits last weekend.

Sunday, March 10

Dancing on Ice Final (ITV1, ITVX 6.25pm)

The final four contestants - Adele Roberts, Greg Rutherford, Miles Nazaire, and Ryan Thomas will be skating once again as they compete to be crowned this year’s Dancing on Ice champion. Miles is favourite to lift the trophy this year, but it’s very much all to play for.

Crufts - Best in Show (Channel 4 - 7pm)

After a week of coverage of the cuddly canine competition from Clare Balding and Sophie Morgan, it’s finally time for Best in Show as Britain’s top dog is selected. Which pup will succeed Orca, the Lagotto Romagnolo, who took the crown in 2023?

Oscars 2024 ITV1 - 10.15pm