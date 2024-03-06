Watch more of our videos on Shots!

friends take over the NEC in Birmingham from Thursday (March 7 2024), with dog owners primping and preening their beloved breeds and fans ready to see which breed will take the “Best in Show” prize this year.

But for those who are interested in a glimpse into the world of professional dog shows, we do have a suggestion to while the time away until Channel 4 start their coverage of the event. Despite being considered a mockumentary (and a great one at that,) there are still elements in Christopher Guest’s 2002 improvised comedy “Best in Show” that hit home the pressure some dog owners experience heading into an illustrious event such as Crufts.

But is “Best in Show” an accurate portrayal of dog shows, or is it an overly exaggerated (and incredibly witty) representation of the trials of tribulations of those who are preparing for Crufts this year?

What is “Best in Show” about?

“The tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting and the heady scent of competition is in the air as hundreds of eager contestants from across America prepare to take part in what is undoubtedly one of the greatest events of their lives -- the Mayflower Dog Show. The canine contestants and their owners are as wondrously diverse as the great country that has bred them.”

Who stars in “Best in Show”?

It’s a regular who’s who of Christopher Guest collaborators who have worked with him previously on such films as “Waiting for Guffman” and perhaps another film worth watching this weekend before the 96th Academy Awards - “For Your Consideration”

Eugene Levy as Gerry Fleck

Catherine O'Hara as Cookie Fleck

John Michael Higgins as Scott Donlan

Michael McKean as Stefan Vanderhoof

Michael Hitchcock as Hamilton Swan

Parker Posey as Meg Swan

Jennifer Coolidge as Sherri Ann Cabot

Jane Lynch as Christy Cummings

Christopher Guest as Harlan Pepper

Larry Miller as Max Berman

Linda Kash as Fay Berman

Jim Piddock as Trevor Beckwith

Fred Willard as Buck Laughlin

Ed Begley Jr. as Mark Schafer

How accurately does “Best in Show” portray the world of dog shows?

Despite the exaggerated characters in “Best in Show,” a lot of what is shown in the preparation for a dog show is pretty accurate. From the grooming to even moments where a dog needs a psychic to help them get over “game day nerves,” don’t let the comedic lens deter you from learning a few things that take place during a dog show.

Where can I watch “Best in Show” online?