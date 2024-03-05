Crufts 2024 starts this week, with coverage not only to be found of Channel 4 and More4, but also with the advent of a live stream available on YouTube for fans of the prestigious dog show unable to tear themselves away from this year’s competition.

But throughout the history of Crufts, dating back to 1905 when “Best in Show” was instead titled “Best Champion” and was only available to members of The Kennel Club, we’ve seen a litany of dogs of all shapes and sizes claim the ultimate victory during the closing of each annual Crufts. This made us here at NationalWorld think - what has been the most successful breed of dog throughout the history of Crufts?

Rather than go through each dog breed individually (there are a lot), we’ve condensed some of the breeds down to if they are a terrier, spaniel or retriever for example, to determine if there is a certain breed of dog that does better than others during the event.

So, was your favourite breed one of the most successful throughout the history of Crufts? Read on to find out more and ready yourself as Crufts 2024 begins on Thursday March 7

1 . Terrier - 13 A Yorkshire Terrier is prepared ahead of being shown at day one of Crufts 2020 at the National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, England (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

2 . Spaniel - 9 Including the popular English Cocker Spaniel breed and the American breeds, the Spaniel breed has amassed nine wins during the history of Crufts (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

3 . Poodle - 6 A Toy Poodle dog is judged on the third day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)