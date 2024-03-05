"Collooney Tartan Tease" (Tease), the Whippet, poses next to the trophy as winner of the Best in Show competition on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 11, 2018. Crufts is one of the largest dog events in the the world, with thousands of dogs competing for the coveted title of 'Best in Show'. Founded in 1891 by the late Charles Cruft, today the four-day show attracts entrants from around the world. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF "Collooney Tartan Tease" (Tease), the Whippet, poses next to the trophy as winner of the Best in Show competition on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 11, 2018. Crufts is one of the largest dog events in the the world, with thousands of dogs competing for the coveted title of 'Best in Show'. Founded in 1891 by the late Charles Cruft, today the four-day show attracts entrants from around the world. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF
Crufts 2024 | What have been the most successful “Best in Show” breeds in Crufts history? 👑🐕

With Crufts 2024 mere days away, what breed of dogs have been the most successful “Best in Show” during the history of the event?

Crufts 2024 starts this week, with coverage not only to be found of Channel 4 and More4, but also with the advent of a live stream available on YouTube for fans of the prestigious dog show unable to tear themselves away from this year’s competition.

But throughout the history of Crufts, dating back to 1905 when “Best in Show” was instead titled “Best Champion” and was only available to members of The Kennel Club, we’ve seen a litany of dogs of all shapes and sizes claim the ultimate victory during the closing of each annual Crufts. This made us here at NationalWorld think - what has been the most successful breed of dog throughout the history of Crufts?

Rather than go through each dog breed individually (there are a lot), we’ve condensed some of the breeds down to if they are a terrier, spaniel or retriever for example, to determine if there is a certain breed of dog that does better than others during the event. 

So, was your favourite breed one of the most successful throughout the history of Crufts? Read on to find out more and ready yourself as Crufts 2024 begins on Thursday March 7

A Yorkshire Terrier is prepared ahead of being shown at day one of Crufts 2020 at the National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, England (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

1. Terrier - 13

A Yorkshire Terrier is prepared ahead of being shown at day one of Crufts 2020 at the National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, England (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Including the popular English Cocker Spaniel breed and the American breeds, the Spaniel breed has amassed nine wins during the history of Crufts (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

2. Spaniel - 9

Including the popular English Cocker Spaniel breed and the American breeds, the Spaniel breed has amassed nine wins during the history of Crufts (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A Toy Poodle dog is judged on the third day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)

3. Poodle - 6

A Toy Poodle dog is judged on the third day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)

Golden retrievers meet up during the final day at Crufts Dog Show on March 10, 2013 in Birmingham, England. During this year's four-day competition over 22,000 dogs and their owners will vie for a variety of accolades but ultimately seeking the coveted 'Best In Show'. (Photo by Rosie Hallam/Getty Images)

4. Retriever - 6

Golden retrievers meet up during the final day at Crufts Dog Show on March 10, 2013 in Birmingham, England. During this year's four-day competition over 22,000 dogs and their owners will vie for a variety of accolades but ultimately seeking the coveted 'Best In Show'. (Photo by Rosie Hallam/Getty Images)

