The immersive Netflix documentary series "Full Swing" is back for its second season, following a diverse group of professional golfers - both returning favourites and new faces - on and off the course across a relentless competition season on the PGA Tour. The season includes all four of golf’s Major championships, including the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship.

In season two, "Full Swing" brings even more drama with an unexpected proposed agreement between the PGA TOUR, the DP World Tour, and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, backers of LIV Golf. Additionally, the Ryder Cup, a biennial event, will put golf on the world stage with a team competition consisting of the best players from the US and Europe.

Throughout the season, "Full Swing" continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, losses, families, and friends in the world of professional golf.

Netflix’s affinity towards the game of golf seems to be growing stronger each year, not only with the release of a new series of “Full Swing,” but the addition of the Netflix Cup - a match-play tournament at the 18-hole Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, bringing together the cast of “Full Swing” and “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” in what was the streaming platform’s first live-sporting event since it’s inception.

Who are the golfers featured in “Full Swing” Season 2?

This season’s golfing talent featured in “Full Swing” includes Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Rory McIlroy: Four-time major champion

Justin Thomas: Two-time major champion

Rickie Fowler: No major wins

Dustin Johnson: Two-time major champion

Wyndham Clark: 2023 US Open champion

Matt Fitzpatrick: 2022 U.S. Open champion

Keegan Bradley: 2011 PGA Championship winner

Justin Rose: 2013 US Open champion

Zach Johnson: Two-time major champion

How many episodes is “Full Swing” Season 2?

Rory McIlroy is one of the golfers that will be featured in "Full Swing" Season 2 on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

“Full Swing” Season 2 consists of eight episodes, starting with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf kicking off the series and finishing with the conclusion of the most recent Ryder Cup.

Episode Guide

S02E01: The Game Has Changed

S02E02: LIV With It

S02E03: Intervention

S02E04: Prove It

S02E05: In The Shadows

S02E06: Pick Six

S02E07: All Roads Lead to Rome - Part 1

S02E08: All Roads Lead to Rome - Part 2

When is “Full Swing” Season 2 out on Netflix?