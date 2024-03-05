Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Upon first glance at the movie poster for Netflix’s upcoming Italian series “Supersex,” the first question I had to ask my editor was “Is Harry Styles in a few Netflix series?” That it was instead a representation of Italian porn actor Rocco Siffredi still managed to pique my interest in the upcoming drama.

Should Styles at this point in his career though need someone to play him in a film (adult film or otherwise), it's safe to say that actor Alessandro Borghi could be worth casting directors giving a phone call to. Though he might not be a familiar name for many of us, back in his homeland of Italy, Borghi is considered somewhat of a household name.

The 37-year-old has been a constant nominee for several David di Donatello film awards, earning the Best Actor award with “On My Skin” in 2018, though with the lurid interest behind his involvement in “Supersex,” perhaps it’s only a matter of time before Hollywood starts knocking on his door - or at least Netflix’s Hollywood offices.

So what is the semi-autobiographical Netflix series “Supersex” about, and more important who is the real-life porn star the series is loosely based on, Rocco Siffredi?

What is “Supersex” about?

“Supersex is loosely inspired by the real life of Rocco Siffredi (Alessandro Borghi). His family, his origins, his relationship with love, a profound story that goes through his life since childhood and reveals how and when Rocco Tano - a simple guy from Ortona - became Rocco Siffredi, the most famous pornstar in the world. Rocco is originally a poor child who loves only Tommaso (Adriano Giannini) - his eldest brother who dates the most desired girl in town, Lucia (Jasmine Trinca) - and Supersex, a pornographic comic with a very particular superhero.”

“When in an incredible twist of fate Rocco meets Supersex, he discovers that he has the same superpower and that his life can change forever. He realizes that this superpower can save him from the difficult environment he comes from, but will also force him to pay the highest price: giving up love forever, or so it seems.”

Who is Rocco Siffredi?

Rocco Siffredi, born Rocco Antonio Tano on May 4, 1964, in Ortona, Italy, is a prominent figure in the adult film industry. Known as the "Italian Stallion," he has gained fame as a pornographic actor, director, and producer. Throughout his career, which began in 1986, Siffredi has appeared in over 1,300 pornographic films.

Siffredi's entry into the porn industry stemmed from his discovery of a pornographic magazine during his teenage years. He made his debut in the adult film industry in 1986 with the film “Sodopunition pour dépravées sexuelles.” He adopted his stage name from a character played by Alain Delon in the French film “Borsalino.”

Initially, Siffredi briefly left the industry to pursue a career as a fashion model in the late 1980s but returned with the encouragement of fellow porn actress Teresa Orlowski. His performances often involved explicit and intense acts, earning him recognition for his "style" and "intensity."

Italian pornographic actor, director and producer Rocco Siffredi poses during a photo call for the film 'Supersex' presented in the Berlinale Special section during the 74th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, Germany on February 22, 2024.

Siffredi's collaboration with Evil Angel studio and his own production company, Rocco Siffredi Produzioni, solidified his position as a leading figure in the adult film industry. Siffredi also achieved crossover success with appearances in mainstream media. He appeared in films like “Romance” (1999) and “Anatomie de L'enfer” (2003), directed by Catherine Breillat, which featured explicit scenes involving Siffredi.

Siffredi announced his retirement from performing in 2004 to focus on directing and producing, citing family reasons. However, he returned to performing in 2009 due to dissatisfaction with the state of the industry. Despite subsequent retirements announced in 2015 and 2022, he continued to appear in various pornographic films and expressed openness to collaboration, even involving his son in future productions.

Siffredi is married to Rosa Caracciolo, a Hungarian model he met in 1993. They have two sons together. Siffredi has openly discussed his struggles with sex addiction and the impact on his family. He has periodically retired from the industry to prioritize his marriage and family life.

Who stars in “Supersex”?

Netflix confirmed in a press release the full cast for “Supersex” is as follows:

Alessandro Borghi

Jasmine Trinca

Adriano Giannini

Enrico Borello

Vincenzo Nemolato

Gaia Messerklinger

Jade Pedri

Linda Caridi

How long is “Supersex”

“Supersex” is seven episodes in series length, with each episode estimated to last between 40 minutes to an hour in length.