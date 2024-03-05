Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So who will John Cena and Zac Efron be portraying in the new Prime Video film, given Cena’s tendency to do films at times that are “child friendly,” is the tale of an imaginary friend one you can watch with your little ones this weekend?

What is “Ricky Stanicky” about?

“When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behaviour.”

“When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire a washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator "Rock Hard" Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.”

Who stars in “Ricky Stanicky”?

Zac Efron as Dean

John Cena as Rod / Ricky Stanicky

Jermaine Fowler as Wes

Andrew Santino as JT

Lex Scott Davis

William H. Macy as Ted Summerhayes

Anja Savcic

How long does “Ricky Stanicky” run for?

Despite his numerous charitable efforts including setting records for "Make-A-Wish," the latest John Cena film is not for young fans (Ben King/Prime)

“Ricky Stanicky” has a run time, according to Amazon MGM Studios, of 104 minutes, or 1 hour 44 minutes in Lehman’s terms.

Is “Ricky Stanicky” child-friendly if John Cena is in it?

Sadly not for those young John Cena fans - the British Board of Film Classification has rated “Ricky Stanicky” as a 15 for “strong sex references, language [and] drug misuse.” In their summary for the 15 rating, the BBFC write: “Rude humour includes people vomiting, and a bag of excrement exploding. Some scenes depict teenagers misusing fireworks and playing with matches, but these incidents do not glamourise dangerous behaviour.”

“Comic, yet discriminatory, references are made about homosexuality, but the film as a whole clearly does not endorse these views. Brief moderate violence occurs, and discreet verbal references are made to domestic abuse.”