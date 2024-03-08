Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dancing on Ice 2024 final is nearly in sight, with our four finalists working hard to perfect their routines ahead of their big performance this Sunday (March 10).

The competition started off with 12 celebrity hopefuls and is now whittled to just four contestants who are hoping to lift the trophy and be crowned this year's winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The betting odds have been racing in, so who are the finalists for Dancing on Ice 2024 and who is the favourite to win? Here's everything you need to know.

Who are the Dancing on Ice 2024 finalists?

The 12 celebrities have been whittled down to just four hopefuls, here are the finalists for Dancing on Ice:

Adele Roberts

Adele Roberts has made it to the Dancing on Ice final (Photo: ITV)

The BBC Radio 1 DJ has made it into the finals alongside professional ice skater Mark Hanretty. The former Big Brother star took on the rink after recovering from bowel cancer and helps to raise awareness of life with her stoma bag, which she has named Audrey.

Greg Rutherford

Former Olympic long jump star Greg Rutherford is no stranger to wining the top prize after taking home the Olympic gold medal in 2016. He has made his way to the final paired alongside professional skater Vanessa James.

Miles Nazaire

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Made in Chelsea star has surprised fans by making it all way to the final. Paired with professional skater Vanessa Bauer, he has scored highly throughout and could have what it takes to lift the trophy.

Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas has made it to the Dancing on Ice final (Photo: ITV)

The former Coronation Street star has shown he has the moves after making his way to the final alongside professional skater Amani Fancy.

Who is the favourite to win Dancing on Ice 2024?

Greg Rutherford is close to being the favourite to win Dancing on Ice 2024 according to the latest odds by William Hill. The former Olympic long jumper has went from 11/4 into 6/5 this week and is now near enough joint alongside Miles Nazaire, who has drifted out to 11/10 from 4/5. Adele Roberts has also fallen to 9/2, with Ryan Thomas still the outsider at 7/1.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: "All of the finalists have wowed the judges this season, but in the days leading up to the final, it seems Greg Rutherford is the one to have gone on a late charge in the betting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve seen plenty of money for Greg, who has been backed into 6/5 from 11/4, virtually becoming joint favourite with Miles, who has drifted to 11/10 from 4/5 earlier this week. Adele Robert’s price has dropped back out to 9/2 as third favourite, with Ryan Thomas the outlier at 7/1."

Dancing on Ice 2024 final odds:

Miles Nazaire: 11/10

Greg Rutherford: 6/5

Adele Roberts: 9/2

Ryan Thomas: 7/1

When can I watch the Dancing on Ice 2024 final?

The Dancing on Ice final will be available to watch on Sunday, March 10 from 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.