The Dancing on Ice 2024 semi-final airs on ITV tonight, and one more contestant will be booted off the series ahead of next week’s final.

Actress Amber Davies was revealed to be the favourite to be sent home on tonight’s show, with odds of 5/6 to be eliminated, and just a 25/1 shot at winning the series outright.

But nothing is set in stone, and it will all depend on the stars’ performances tonight - each celebrity and their partner will perform a live routine for the judges, hoping to secure a perfect score and save themselves from elimination.

Who are the Dancing on Ice semi-finalists?

Amber Davies - a Welsh actress and TV personality, Davies rose to fame after winning season three of Love Island in 2017. She has since gone on to have a successful stage career, appearing in musical productions of 9 to 5, Bring It On, Back to the Future, and Pretty Woman. She has also featured on a number of celebrity game shows including CelebAbility, Pointless Celebrities, and Celebrity Ghost Hunt.

Greg Rutherford - A retired track and field athlete, Rutherford specialised in the long jump and won the gold medal in the sport at the London 2012 Olympics - he also won a bronze medal in Rio 2016. He also bagged gold medals at the 2015 World Championships, 2014 and 2016 European Championships, and 2014 Commonwealth Games, as well as silver at the 2006 European Championships, and the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Ryan Thomas - A retired English actor who is best known for his longrunning role as Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street, and later as Rafael Humphreys in Neighbours. Thomas joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and went on to win the series after an infamous run in Roxanne Pallett. He announced his retirement from acting in 2021 but continues to appear on TV and last year took part in Celebrity MasterChef.

Adele Roberts - A reality TV star and DJ, Roberts’ career was launched after she took part in season three of Big Brother, back in 2002. Off the back of her appearance she got her start in radio, working on Rock FM - in 2012 she joined BBC Radio 1Xtra and later moved to Radio 1, leaving the station in 2023. She joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity in 2019 but was the first to be voted off, and in 2020 she won the sixth season of Celebrity Coach Trip.

Miles Nazaire - A Made in Chelsea star who joined the show in 2018, Nazaire where he has been in relationships with co-stars Maeva D'Ascanio, Tiffany Watson, Inga Valentina and Ruby Adler. Many of his other TV appearances are based around his love life - he has appeared on Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Eating with My Ex, and Celebs Go Dating. He also presented men’s health documentary Obsessed with My Muscles for Channel 4.

What time is Dancing on Ice on TV tonight?