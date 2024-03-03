Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brit Awards’ second-ever Saturday showing saw a host of exceptional talent walking away with the prestigious award. As expected, RAYE swept all the major categories, winning six awards and smashing the previous record of four held by Harry Styles, Adele and Blur.

Going into the 44th edition of the UK's biggest night in music, RAYE scored a record-breaking seven nominations while Olivia Dean, Blur, and Young Fathers received three nominations each. Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups.

A handful of awards were announced before the event with electronic music duo Chase & Status receiving the Producer of the Year award, and RAYE bagging the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award.

The five genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – were decided by the public, with Bring Me The Horizon, CASISDEAD and Calvin Harris taking home outstanding honours in their categories.

Here's the full list of winners from the 2024 Brit Awards.

Full list of Brit Awards 2024 winners

Album of the year

Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues (WINNER)

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Artist of the year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye (WINNER)

Group of the year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle (WINNER)

Young Fathers

Best new artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye (WINNER)

Yussef Dayes

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let’s Go

Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar

Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism (WINNER)

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy & Debbie – Firebabe

Ella Henderson and Switch Disco – React

Venbee & Goddard – Messy in Heaven

International artist of the year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

International group of the year

Blink-182

Boygenius (WINNER)

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International song of the year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers (WINNER)

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

Bring Me The Horizon won Alternative/Rock act at Brit Awards 2024

Alternative/rock act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon (WINNER)

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip hop/rap/grime act

CASISDEAD (WINNER)

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris (WINNER)

Fred Again..

Romy

