Brit Awards 2024 winners: Full list of award recipients - including RAYE & Miley Cyrus
The Brit Awards’ second-ever Saturday showing saw a host of exceptional talent walking away with the prestigious award. As expected, RAYE swept all the major categories, winning six awards and smashing the previous record of four held by Harry Styles, Adele and Blur.
Going into the 44th edition of the UK's biggest night in music, RAYE scored a record-breaking seven nominations while Olivia Dean, Blur, and Young Fathers received three nominations each. Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups.
A handful of awards were announced before the event with electronic music duo Chase & Status receiving the Producer of the Year award, and RAYE bagging the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award.
The five genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – were decided by the public, with Bring Me The Horizon, CASISDEAD and Calvin Harris taking home outstanding honours in their categories.
Here's the full list of winners from the 2024 Brit Awards.
Full list of Brit Awards 2024 winners
Album of the year
- Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
- J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- Raye – My 21st Century Blues (WINNER)
- Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Artist of the year
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again..
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye (WINNER)
Group of the year
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle (WINNER)
- Young Fathers
Best new artist
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Raye (WINNER)
- Yussef Dayes
Song Of The Year
- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
- Central Cee – Let’s Go
- Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter
- Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
- J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
- Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism (WINNER)
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy & Debbie – Firebabe
- Ella Henderson and Switch Disco – React
- Venbee & Goddard – Messy in Heaven
International artist of the year
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA (WINNER)
- Taylor Swift
International group of the year
- Blink-182
- Boygenius (WINNER)
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
International song of the year
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- David Kushner – Daylight
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy – Giving Me
- Libianca – People
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers (WINNER)
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema – Calm Down
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Tate McRae – Greedy
- Tyla – Water
Alternative/rock act
- Blur
- Bring Me The Horizon (WINNER)
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Hip hop/rap/grime act
- CASISDEAD (WINNER)
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Dance act
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris (WINNER)
- Fred Again..
- Romy
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa (WINNER)
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Raye (WINNER)
- Sault
- The Last Dinner Party (WINNER)
- Caity Baser
- Sekou
