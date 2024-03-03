Telling news your way
Brit Awards 2024 winners: Full list of award recipients - including RAYE & Miley Cyrus

RAYE scooped the biggest award of the 2024 Brit Awards, bagging Album of the Year for My 21st Century Blues
Will Millar
By Will Millar
1 hour ago
The Brit Awards’ second-ever Saturday showing saw a host of exceptional talent walking away with the prestigious award. As expected, RAYE swept all the major categories, winning six awards and smashing the previous record of four held by Harry Styles, Adele and Blur.

Going into the 44th edition of the UK's biggest night in musicRAYE scored a record-breaking seven nominations while Olivia Dean, Blur, and Young Fathers received three nominations each. Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups.

A handful of awards were announced before the event with electronic music duo Chase & Status receiving the Producer of the Year award, and RAYE bagging the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award.

The five genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – were decided by the public, with Bring Me The Horizon, CASISDEAD and Calvin Harris taking home outstanding honours in their categories.

Here's the full list of winners from the 2024 Brit Awards.

Full list of Brit Awards 2024 winners

Album of the year

  • Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
  • J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
  • Little Simz – No Thank You
  • Raye – My 21st Century Blues (WINNER)
  • Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Artist of the year

  • Arlo Parks
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred Again..
  • J Hus
  • Jessie Ware
  • Little Simz
  • Olivia Dean
  • Raye (WINNER)
Group of the year

  • Blur
  • Chase & Status
  • Headie One & K-Trap
  • Jungle (WINNER)
  • Young Fathers

Best new artist

  • Mahalia
  • Olivia Dean
  • PinkPantheress
  • Raye (WINNER)
  • Yussef Dayes

Song Of The Year

  • Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – Miracle
  • Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
  • Central Cee – Let’s Go
  • Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter
  • Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
  • Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
  • J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You
  • Kenya Grace – Strangers
  • Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
  • PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
  • Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism (WINNER)
  • Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
  • Stormzy & Debbie – Firebabe
  • Ella Henderson and Switch Disco – React
  • Venbee & Goddard – Messy in Heaven

International artist of the year

  • Asake
  • Burna Boy
  • Caroline Polachek
  • CMAT
  • Kylie Minogue
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA (WINNER)
  • Taylor Swift

International group of the year

  • Blink-182
  • Boygenius (WINNER)
  • Foo Fighters
  • Gabriels
  • Paramore

International song of the year

  • Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
  • David Kushner – Daylight
  • Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
  • Jazzy – Giving Me
  • Libianca – People
  • Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers (WINNER)
  • Noah Kahan – Stick Season
  • Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
  • Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
  • Rema – Calm Down
  • SZA – Kill Bill
  • Tate McRae – Greedy
  • Tyla – Water
Alternative/rock act

  • Blur
  • Bring Me The Horizon (WINNER)
  • The Rolling Stones
  • Young Fathers
  • Yussef Dayes

Hip hop/rap/grime act

  • CASISDEAD (WINNER)
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • J Hus
  • Little Simz

Dance act

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris (WINNER)
  • Fred Again..
  • Romy
  • Calvin Harris
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa (WINNER)
  • Olivia Dean
  • Raye
  • Cleo Sol
  • Jorja Smith
  • Mahalia
  • Raye (WINNER)
  • Sault
  • The Last Dinner Party (WINNER)
  • Caity Baser
  • Sekou
