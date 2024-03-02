Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest betting odds for the Dancing on Ice 2024 semi-final have been released, and it’s not looking good for one contestant who is far ahead as the favourite to be eliminated next, and also by far the least favourite to win the show.

Only one celebrity is expected to be eliminated on Sunday night’s semi-final, with the other four going through to the final on March 10.

Gambling.com has shared the bookies’ odds for each contestant going into the semi-final, as well as revealing who is currently most likely to win the series overall later this month.

Who is favourite to be eliminated on Dancing on Ice 2024?

Amber Davies is favourite to skate out of the competition in the semi-final, with odds of 5/6 (54.5) to be the next eliminated. While she has now survived the last two skate-offs, Amber is the 5/6 favourite to be eliminated next from the programme, which would mean she misses out on a place in the series finale.

She is followed by Greg Rutherford on 12/5 (29.4%), Ryan Thomas at 7/2 (22.2%), Adele Roberts on 14/1 (6.7%), whilst Miles Nazaire is least likely to be kicked off this weekend, with odds of just 33/1 (2.9%).

Who is favourite to win Dancing on Ice 2024?

Although Miles has the lowest odds of being eliminated in the semi-final, he is not current favourite to win the competition. Adele is the favourite to win the show outright on 6/5 (45.6%), with Miles second favourite on 13/8 (38.1%). Ryan is next on 15/2 (11.8), followed by Greg on 12/1 (7.7%), and Amber who has been given odds of just 25/1 (3.8%) to win the series.

Adele sealed her third leaderboard-topping performance of the series last Sunday with 39 points out of 40, the highest scores of the series so far. However, Miles Nazaire will be hoping to become the eighth male winner in a row in a couple of weeks.

When is Dancing on Ice next on TV?

The semi-final will air on Sunday March 3 on ITV1 from 6.30pm-8pm - the five semi-finalists will dance for a place in next week’s grand final.