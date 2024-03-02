Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity Big Brother moved to ITV this month, six years after the show last aired on Channel 5, and a first look at the house has been revealed.

The series premieres on Monday March 4 on ITV1 and ITVX and we won’t know for sure which celebs are taking part in the series until the launch show.

There have been some hints about what to expect from series 23 - the show will be presented by AJ Odudu and Will Best over three weeks, and we also know where the show will be filmed.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 house first look

Where is the Celebrity Big Brother house 2024?

The house is the same set as was used for the reboot of the regular Big Brother series which aired on ITV last year. The house is located at Garden Studios in North London, which was established in 2020.

The Celebrity Big Brother Diary Room chair is the same as last year's

As well as Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, the studios have been used to shoot feature films and high end drama shows, though the crew are currently unable to reveal specific projects as they are under NDAs.

The first two seasons of Big Brother were filmed at 3 Mills Studios back in 2000 and 2001, but production moved to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood in 2002, where the series continued to be filmed until its cancellation in 2018.

Although the house was at the same location for most of the show, each season it would undergo a major redesign to keep it looking fresh. Ahead of Celebrity Big Brother starting this month ITV have shared first look images of the garden, and it looks very similar to the design feature in last year’s Big Brother.

This is what the Big Brother house living room looked like in 2023

What does the Celebrity Big Brother house look like?

ITV has not yet shared images from inside the CBB house for the new season, so we don’t know if it will look the same as it did in the last season of Big Brother which aired last summer, or whether it will have undergone a whole new redesign.

Last year the house was designed around the Big Brother logo, with curved turquoise sofas and a central coffee table made to look like the iconic eye. There were also soft brown tones throughout the house, and a long dining room table where all the housemates could eat together.

We do know that the Diary Room chair is the same design as was featured on Big Brother series 20 - it is also shaped like the show’s eye logo and made from recycled polyester.

