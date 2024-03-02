Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clare Amfo will be hosting proceedings this year

The Brit Awards returns tonight on ITV as the biggest names in the UK and international music scene are recognised in the glamorous live ceremony in London. The 44th version of the show returns on a weekend for the second time following high viewership last year when almost 4 million tuned in.

A trio of hosts will present the awards show, which will also feature big performances from some of the top nominees. This is everything you need to know about the Brits 2024 and how to watch the show.

Who is performing at the Brit Awards tonight?

Performances at tonight's show include Dua Lipa, who is nominated for three awards, and RAYE, who this year broke the record for the most nominations in a single year, as well as electronic dance group Jungle, Canadian pop star Tate McRae, and Nigerian rapper and singer Rema.

Chase & Status and Becky Hill will also perform together, and Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris will team up for a special performance.

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue will be recognised at this year’s ceremony as the 2024 Global Icon, and is expected to put on an incredible medley performance.

RAYE is nominated for a record-breaking seven Brit Awards this year

Who is presenting the Brit Awards 2024?

The red carpet pre-show coverage will be hosted by Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Layton Williams and Kiss FM DJ Harriet Rose.

The awards ceremony will be presented by Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, former Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp and model and DJ Maya Jama. The trio are taking over from comedian Mo Gilligan who presented the show in 2022 and 2023.

Who are the nominees at The Brits 2024?

Check here for the full list of nominees this year. The biggest star going into this year’s ceremony is RAYE, with a record-breaking seven nominations including British Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and British Artist of the Year. The record was previously jointly held by Robbie Williams, Craig David and Gorillaz, with six nominations each in one year.

London rappers Central Cee and J Hus both for four nominations apiece, and Calvin Harris, Dave, Dua Lipa, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, and Young Fathers each have three nods.

What time are the Brit Awards on TV?