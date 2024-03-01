Brit Awards 2024: Who will win at UK's biggest night of music? - final picks & predictions
The Brit Awards is set to kick off on Saturday (March 2) as music's biggest stars descend on London's O2 Arena. RAYE is currently being backed to win big at the ceremony after the 26-year-old made history with seven nominations.
Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups. This year, five genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public.
A handful of awards have already been announced before the event with electronic music duo Chase & Status receiving the Producer of the Year award, and RAYE bagging the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award.
But what about the top categories? We've had our say on who we'd like to take home the trophies and who is looking most likely to walk away a Brit Award winner.
Brit Awards 2024 winners - picks & predictions
Mastercard Album of the Year
- The Ballad of Darren, Blur
- Beautiful and Brutal Yard, J Hus
- No Thank You, Little Simz
- My 21st Century Blues, Raye
- Heavy Heavy, Young Fathers
Pick: Heavy Heavy, Young Fathers
The most dynamic, realised and mature body of work on the nominees list currently sits bottom of the bookie's Brit Awards betting odds predictions. The Scottish trio - formed in 2008 - blur the lines between soul, hip-hop, krautrock and African folk on their fourth studio album and deliver a wholly unique and socially charged record.
Prediction: My 21st Century Blues, Raye
First, the 26-year-old singer from South London broke the record for most nominations received by an artist in a single year, then she was handed the Songwriter of the Year award ahead of the ceremony. It's hard to bet against her for this year's top prize.
British Artist of the Year
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Pick: Fred Again..
Oh, how we'd love for the Brits to do something a bit different this year. With three studio albums and a Grammy Award to his name, Fred Again.. is now a global export. Over the past two years, he's sold out countless arena shows across the world and even stood in as a last-minute headliner for Frank Ocean at Coachella.
If that's not enough, he brought in one of the biggest crowds at Glastonbury and is set to headline Reading and Leeds in 2024.
Prediction: RAYE
Aged just 17, RAYE signed to Polydor and spent countless years featuring on songs unable to release material of her own. After departing from the label in 2021, she finally released her debut album to universal acclaim.
In terms of a 'Brit-bait' comeback story, is there anyone more obvious for the award than RAYE?
British Song of the Year
- Miracle, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding
- Prada, Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe
- Let Go, Central Cee
- Sprinter, Dave and Central Cee
- Dance the Night, Dua Lipa
- Eyes Closed, Ed Sheeran
- Who Told You, J Hus and Drake
- Strangers, Kenya Grace
- Wish You the Best, Lewis Capaldi
- Boy’s a Liar, PinkPantheress
- Escapism, Raye and 070 Shake
- Dancing Is Healing, Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry
- Firebabe, Stormzy and Debbie
- React, Switch Disco and Ella Henderson
- Messy in Heaven, Venbee and Goddard
Pick: Boy’s a Liar, PinkPantheress
PinkPatheress surely deserves something after becoming an overnight sensation with her original brand of melodic and infectious chart hits, and with RAYE being crowbarred into the Best New Artist category, Song of the Year is the best bet.
Boy's a Liar is a fun, bubbly and relatable pop cut with an addictive hook and production straight out of a Nintendo game soundtrack.
Prediction: RAYE ft. 070 Shake - Escapism
In what is probably the hardest award to predict of the night, we've opted for the sweep. The Brit Awards may want to align the awards like they did for Harry Styles last year so RAYE's chart-topping breakout single as a solo artist is a safe pick.
It also helps that the song is her first number-one single in the UK and has been certified platinum by the BPI.
International Artist Of The Year
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Miley Cyrus
- Caroline Polachek
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Lana Del Rey
- CMAT
- Taylor Swift
- Kylie Minogue
Pick: Caroline Polachek
In all fairness, there are about six names on the list who could easily walk away with best international artist. But we've picked Caroline Polachek for her flawless 2023 LP, 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You' and simply giving Dido a feature.
Prediction: Taylor Swift
On the heels of her Grammys success, Swift really is the biggest pop star on the planet and as she reboots her sell-out Era's Tour, her international domination will be fresh in industry voter's minds.
International Group Of The Year
- Blink-182
- Boygenius
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
Pick: Paramore
No one was expecting Paramore to pick up their first two Grammy awards at February's ceremony, but it's a testament to how solid the trio's latest effort, 'This Is Why', continues to be. Haley Williams and co. have been at the forefront of pop and rock for 20 years and their sharp songwriting has inspired a new generation of acts such as Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.
Prediction: Boygenius
While the Brits do tend to award heritage acts like they still need the recognition (*cough cough four-time winners Foo Fighters*), Boygenius - made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker - could be a shoo-in for this award.
Following their Grammys sweep, it appears they have the industry on their side, and it would be a much-deserved win.
International Song Of The Year
- What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
- Daylight, David Kushner
- Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat
- Giving Me, Jazzy
- People, Libianca
- Made You Look, Meghan Trainor
- Flowers, Miley Cyrus
- Stick Season, Noah Kahan
- Miss You, Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz
- Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
- (It Goes Like) Nanana, Peggy Gou
- Calm Down, Rema and Selena Gomez
- Kill Bill, SZA
- Greedy, Tate McRae
- Water, Tyla
Pick: Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
There is a huge ballad-sized hole in the music landscape right now, but the 21-year-old star has managed to fill that void with a karaoke hit that channels a smörgåsbord of emotions. If all goes to plan, Rodrigo could be taking home her second Brit Award for International Song of the Year after 2022's 'Good 4 U'.
Prediction: Flowers, Miley Cyrus
The song that never seems to go away. Flowers topped the UK year-end singles chart and was the most-streamed song on Apple Music and Deezer, and the second most-streamed on Spotify in the UK in 2023.
