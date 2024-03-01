Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brit Awards is set to kick off on Saturday (March 2) as music's biggest stars descend on London's O2 Arena. RAYE is currently being backed to win big at the ceremony after the 26-year-old made history with seven nominations.

Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups. This year, five genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public.

A handful of awards have already been announced before the event with electronic music duo Chase & Status receiving the Producer of the Year award, and RAYE bagging the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award.

But what about the top categories? We've had our say on who we'd like to take home the trophies and who is looking most likely to walk away a Brit Award winner.

Brit Awards 2024 winners - picks & predictions

Mastercard Album of the Year

The Ballad of Darren, Blur

Beautiful and Brutal Yard, J Hus

No Thank You, Little Simz

My 21st Century Blues, Raye

Heavy Heavy, Young Fathers

Pick: Heavy Heavy, Young Fathers

The most dynamic, realised and mature body of work on the nominees list currently sits bottom of the bookie's Brit Awards betting odds predictions. The Scottish trio - formed in 2008 - blur the lines between soul, hip-hop, krautrock and African folk on their fourth studio album and deliver a wholly unique and socially charged record.

Prediction: My 21st Century Blues, Raye

First, the 26-year-old singer from South London broke the record for most nominations received by an artist in a single year, then she was handed the Songwriter of the Year award ahead of the ceremony. It's hard to bet against her for this year's top prize.

British Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Pick: Fred Again..

Oh, how we'd love for the Brits to do something a bit different this year. With three studio albums and a Grammy Award to his name, Fred Again.. is now a global export. Over the past two years, he's sold out countless arena shows across the world and even stood in as a last-minute headliner for Frank Ocean at Coachella.

If that's not enough, he brought in one of the biggest crowds at Glastonbury and is set to headline Reading and Leeds in 2024.

Fred Again.. stood in as a last-minute headliner for Frank Ocean at Coachella.

Prediction: RAYE

Aged just 17, RAYE signed to Polydor and spent countless years featuring on songs unable to release material of her own. After departing from the label in 2021, she finally released her debut album to universal acclaim.

In terms of a 'Brit-bait' comeback story, is there anyone more obvious for the award than RAYE?

British Song of the Year

Miracle, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding

Prada, Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe

Let Go, Central Cee

Sprinter, Dave and Central Cee

Dance the Night, Dua Lipa

Eyes Closed, Ed Sheeran

Who Told You, J Hus and Drake

Strangers, Kenya Grace

Wish You the Best, Lewis Capaldi

Boy’s a Liar, PinkPantheress

Escapism, Raye and 070 Shake

Dancing Is Healing, Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry

Firebabe, Stormzy and Debbie

React, Switch Disco and Ella Henderson

Messy in Heaven, Venbee and Goddard

Pick: Boy’s a Liar, PinkPantheress

PinkPatheress surely deserves something after becoming an overnight sensation with her original brand of melodic and infectious chart hits, and with RAYE being crowbarred into the Best New Artist category, Song of the Year is the best bet.

Boy's a Liar is a fun, bubbly and relatable pop cut with an addictive hook and production straight out of a Nintendo game soundtrack.

Prediction: RAYE ft. 070 Shake - Escapism

In what is probably the hardest award to predict of the night, we've opted for the sweep. The Brit Awards may want to align the awards like they did for Harry Styles last year so RAYE's chart-topping breakout single as a solo artist is a safe pick.

It also helps that the song is her first number-one single in the UK and has been certified platinum by the BPI.

RAYE's chart-topping breakout single 'Escapism' is likely to win British Song of the Year

International Artist Of The Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Miley Cyrus

Caroline Polachek

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Lana Del Rey

CMAT

Taylor Swift

Kylie Minogue

Pick: Caroline Polachek

In all fairness, there are about six names on the list who could easily walk away with best international artist. But we've picked Caroline Polachek for her flawless 2023 LP, 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You' and simply giving Dido a feature.

Prediction: Taylor Swift

On the heels of her Grammys success, Swift really is the biggest pop star on the planet and as she reboots her sell-out Era's Tour, her international domination will be fresh in industry voter's minds.

International Group Of The Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Pick: Paramore

No one was expecting Paramore to pick up their first two Grammy awards at February's ceremony, but it's a testament to how solid the trio's latest effort, 'This Is Why', continues to be. Haley Williams and co. have been at the forefront of pop and rock for 20 years and their sharp songwriting has inspired a new generation of acts such as Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

Prediction: Boygenius

While the Brits do tend to award heritage acts like they still need the recognition (*cough cough four-time winners Foo Fighters*), Boygenius - made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker - could be a shoo-in for this award.

Following their Grammys sweep, it appears they have the industry on their side, and it would be a much-deserved win.

International Song Of The Year

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

Daylight, David Kushner

Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat

Giving Me, Jazzy

People, Libianca

Made You Look, Meghan Trainor

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Stick Season, Noah Kahan

Miss You, Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

(It Goes Like) Nanana, Peggy Gou

Calm Down, Rema and Selena Gomez

Kill Bill, SZA

Greedy, Tate McRae

Water, Tyla

Pick: Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

There is a huge ballad-sized hole in the music landscape right now, but the 21-year-old star has managed to fill that void with a karaoke hit that channels a smörgåsbord of emotions. If all goes to plan, Rodrigo could be taking home her second Brit Award for International Song of the Year after 2022's 'Good 4 U'.

Prediction: Flowers, Miley Cyrus