Who will win at the Brit Awards 2024? Latest betting odds and winner predictions
and live on Freeview channel 276
As London prepares to host the 44th edition of the Brit Awards, the bookies have had their say on who is going to sweep the top categories. RAYE is currently being backed to win big at the ceremony, after the 26-year-old made history with seven nominations.
On Saturday (March 2), music's biggest stars will descend on London's O2 Arena for the 2024 Brit Awards. Viewers can expect a night of entertainment with eight live performances coming from the likes of Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
RAYE - who is a BRIT School alumni - broke records as the most nominated artist ever including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist nods. Other 2024 Brit Award nominees include Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Arlo Parks and more.
A handful of awards have already been announced before the event with electronic music duo Chase & Status receiving the Producer of the Year award, and RAYE bagging the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award.
So who is being predicted to win at the Brit Awards? We've teamed up with Gambling.com to bring you the latest betting odds.
Here's everything you need to know.
Brit Awards 2024 betting odds
Mastercard Album of the Year
RAYE is currently the odds-on favourite to win the top category with her album 'My 21st Century Blues', followed by Little Simz for her fifth studio album 'No Thank You'. Young Fathers are currently tipped as least likely to take the award.
Here's the latest betting odds for Album of the Year:
- RAYE 'My 21st Century Blues' - 8/15
- Little Simz 'No Thank You' - 10/3
- Blur 'The Ballad of Darren' - 5/1
- J Hus 'Beautiful and Brutal Yard' - 9/1
- Young Fathers 'Heavy Heavy' - 12/1
Best Song
Advertisement
Advertisement
The bookies are more divided over Best Song at the 2024 Brit Awards with Central Cee & Dave expected to go head to head with RAYE for the award. Here's the latest betting odds for Best Song:
- RAYE 'Escapism (feat. 070 Shake) - 11/10
- Central Cee & Dave 'Sprinter' - 6/4
- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding 'Miracle' - 5/1
- Dua Lipa 'Dance The Night' - 6/1
- Ed Sheeran 'Eyes Closed' - 8/1
British Artist Of The Year
The bookies are backing RAYE to take home yet another award but she'll have to beat out tough competition from Dua Lipa who is looking to add to her six Brit awards and three Grammys. Here's the latest betting odds for British Artist Of The Year:
- RAYE - Evens
- Dua Lipa - 6/4
- J Hus - 2/1
- Central Cee - 3/1
- Olivia Dean - 4/1
International Artist
Leading the market for the International Artist award are Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, who both saw huge success at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Here's the latest betting odds for International Artist:
- Taylor Swift - 8/11
- Miley Cyrus - 6/4
- Olivia Rodrigo - 2/1
- SZA - 3/1
- Kylie Minogue - 5/1
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.