BRIT Awards 2024: A look back at the worst dressed stars and the most iconic outfits

The BRIT Awards 2024 are nearly upon us, it takes place on Saturday 2nd March and will be broadcast live at 8.30pm from The O2 Arena. Over the years, there have been some stars who have wowed on the red carpet in iconic outfits, think Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham, and others such as Sam Smith and Rihanna who haven’t.

At this year’s BRIT Awards, all the stars on the red carpet will be interviewed by Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams and Kiss FM DJ Harriet Rose.

I can’t wait to see performances from the likes of RAYE, Dua Lipa and most looking forward to seeing superstar Kylie Minogue be crowned as this year’s Global Icon as in my opinion, she most certainly deserves it!

Now, back to the worst dressed stars and the most iconic outfits. First up, I have to discuss Geri Horner, or Geri Halliwell as she was better known then or Ginger Spice at the BRIT Awards in 1997. She wowed in a barely there Union Flag dress that was originally just a black Gucci dress. Yes, you read that correctly, it started off as a black Gucci dress before Geri’s sister swed a Union Flag tea towel to it to completely transform the look. The dress has become so iconic that it sold at auction for £41,320.

Another Spice Girl who wore an iconic outfit that year was Victoria Beckham. She of course would not step out in anything like this nowadays, but it was certainly iconic back in its day and in many ways, still is. She decided to wear a white bikini top with a very short mini skirt. She looked incredible and it was most certainly memorable.

Another stand out iconic outfit was the one chosen by Kylie Minogue back in 2002. She looked sensational in a white corset dress (Lifestyle reporter Natalie Dixon can testify that corsets are once again on trend), which she teamed with thigh high silver boots.

I was less than impressed with Sam Smith’s choice of outfit for the BRIT Awards 2023, he chose an all-black latex inflatable suit by London-based fashion designer Harri and though it was memorable, it stood out for all the wrong reasons. I also did not like Rihanna’s dress back in 2011. Rihanna nearly always looks stylish, but she chose an aqua skirt and purple patterned bodice that just looked tacky, rather than chic.

