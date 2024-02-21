Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Geri Horner’s husband and Formula One boss Christian Horner was recently accused of “sexting” and “inappropriate behaviour” by an employee of the company. Sky News reported that Geri Horner is being “very supportive” of her husband despite the claims and has been leaning on her former Spice Girls for support.

Earlier this month, Formula One launched an investigation involving Christian Horner amid claims of “sexting" and “inappropriate behaviour” toward a member of his Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team. Speaking to CNN Christian denied the allegations and said: “I obviously deny fully the allegations that have been made against me, There’s an ongoing process and that obviously is being worked through at the moment.”

When did Geri Horner and Christian Horner meet?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Known then as Geri Halliwell, the former Spice Girls star first met Christian Horner at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2009. Ginger Spice was a guest of the former CEO of the Formula One Group, Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco and went down to the pit.

It wasn’t until July 2014 that the couple made their red carpet debut at a racing charity event. Later that year in November, Geri, 51, and Christian Horner, 50, got engaged and made the announcement in The Times.

When did Geri Horner and Christian Horner get married?

Geri Horner and Christian Horner got married in May 2015. Guests including Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown and Rod Stewart watched the happy couple say I do at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire.

Do Geri Horner and Christian Horner have any children?

The couple share a son, Monty, together. Geri Horner has a daughter Bluebell, 17, from a previous relationship with British director Sacha Gervasi. Christian Horner also has a daughter Olivia from a previous relationship with businesswoman Beverly Allen.