Red Bull chief Christian Horner is being investigated over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'. Picture: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is being investigated over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'. Senior management at the Formula One team confirmed they were aware of the accusations made against the CEO, according to a report by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

A statement from Red Bull read: “After the company was informed of certain recent allegations, an independent investigation has been launched. This process, which is already underway, is carried out by an external, specialised lawyer. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Horner, who is married to British singer and Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell, has since denied the allegations. The 50-year-old said: "I completely deny these claims." Horner shares a son with Halliwell, in addition to a daughter who he shares with ex-partner Beverley Allen. He is also the step-father to Halliwell's daughter from a previous relationship.