Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes at the end of 2025 after "an amazing 11 years", it has been confirmed. The 39-year-old will join the Ferrari team for the upcoming season on a multi-year contract.

Mercedes also issued a statement confirming Hamilton had activated the release clause in his contract and will leave at the end of the season.

In a statement, Hamilton said: “I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It’s a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make.

“But the time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto (Wolff) for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100 per cent committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows one to remember.”

Mercedes team principal Wolff added: “In terms of a team-driver pairing, our relationship with Lewis has become the most successful the sport has seen, and that’s something we can look back on with pride; Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes motorsport history.