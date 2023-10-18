F1 heads to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas this weekend for the 18th round of the championship.

Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton in the latter stages at the 2022 Circuit of the Americas to claim his 13th win of the season and to win the constructor’s championship for Red Bull Racing

Formula One returns to America this weekend, for the second of three races in the USA this season.

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas has played host to some great races since it came onto the calendar in 2012, providing many memorable moments in the past. From Lewis Hamilton winning the championship in 2015 to Kimi Raikkonen's final F1 win in 2018 and Sebastian Vettel's last lap heroics against Kevin Magnussen last year, the track has earned a place in the hearts of many fans.

There isn't as much up for grabs this season, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull already securing the driver's and constructor's championships respectively - but there are still plenty of questions left to be answered over the remainer of the season.

Are the rumours about Sergio Perez's future true? The Mexican driver has been forced to dispel rumours that he will announce his retirement before the end of the season, with Daniel Ricciardo potentially replacing him. Speaking of Ricciardo, he will return to Alpha Tauri this weekend after missing the past few races with an injury. Time will tell if he can outperform the high-flying rookie Liam Lawson, who stepped in briefly as his substitute.

The future of Williams driver Logan Sargeant remains unknown. Picture: Getty Images

As the only driver without a contract next season, can Williams driver Logan Sargeant (pictured above) do enough to save his drive for next season? And will Lewis Hamilton be able to claim second place in the championship - or can Perez do enough to keep that P2 over the remaining races?

How to watch the US Grand Prix

The US Grand Prix will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 and F1 TV - both of which require subscriptions. Highlights of qualifying and the race will be broadcast later on Channel 4, presented by Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard and Lawrence Barretto.

Austin will be a sprint weekend, so the format will be slightly different to normal. There will be one practice session on Friday morning, followed by qualifying for the race on Sunday.

Saturday will host a sprint shootout, followed by the sprint race a few hours later. The full race will start on Sunday afternoon in the US, but due to the time difference will be much later here in the UK.

2023 US Grand Prix schedule (GMT)

Friday, 20 October, Practice: 6.30-7.30pm

Friday, 20 October, Qualifying: 10-11pm

Saturday, 21 October, Sprint Shootout: 6.30-7.15pm

Saturday, 21 October, Sprint: 11pm