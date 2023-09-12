Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Formula 1 governing board, the FIA, has been urged to strip Michael Schumacher of his first World Championship title. It comes 29 years after the legendary driver finished ahead of Damon Hill, taking home his debut title in the sport.

Schumacher was with Benetton in 1994, when he took home his debut Championship win, the first of seven World Championship titles. The German legend is tied with Lewis Hamilton for the record of most titles secured by a driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German driver’s first title win has been a hot topic of debate since 1994 after the final race in Adelaide where Schumacher was leading the championship by 1 point, ahead of Williams’ Damon Hill. British driver Hill had won the two previous races and was hoping to secure the title in the final race.

Schumacher was leading the race after 35 laps, when he made a rare error and drove his car into the wall. The German driver’s car was damaged and as Hill went to pass him, Schumacher turned his car into the Williams and made contact.

Both drivers were taken out of the race due to their damaged cars, which meant Schumacher took the World Championship, which he then retained in 1995. Following his two consecutive wins, the driver then moved to Ferrari before claiming a further five Championship titles.

Motorsport journalist Roger Benoit has now shared his thoughts on the win, claiming Lewis Hamilton should hold the record on his own. Speaking to Blick , when Benoit was asked about Schumacher being considered among the greatest in the sport, he said: “As a six-time World Champion, he definitely belongs in the top 5”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The journalist then questioned why he used the term ‘six-time World Champion’, with Benoit saying: “Of course, I know that he was World Champion seven times. But the 1994 title should actually be taken away from him because he only won it because of his foul on Damon Hill.”

Last week Benoit also shared a health update on the former Formula 1 driver after his accident in 2013. Schumacher has not been seen by the public in the last 10 years after a tragic ski accident left him with life-threatening injuries.

The FIA have been urged to to strip Michael Schumacher of his first World Championship

Very little has been said about the driver’s health condition, but recently Benoit shared that he was a “case without hope”. In a rare interview with Schumacher’s wife Corinna, she said her husband was “different, but here”.

Damon Hill successfully secured a Driver’s World Championship in 1996. Lewis Hamilton who holds the joint record with Schumacher has now got one of his own titles in doubt.