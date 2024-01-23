F1: New race in Madrid announced from 2026 - is it a street circuit and will we lose Catalunya?
The last time F1 raced in Madrid was in 1981 - but it'll be back on the calendar in two years' time.
Formula One has announced Madrid will join the calendar from 2026, with the Spanish capital set to host its first race in 45 years.
The upcoming season will see a record 24 grands prix take place as the sport continues to grow in new markets, attracting more interest from prospective venues.
The PA news agency understands Madrid winning a contract to stage a race does not mean Barcelona – which has hosted F1 since 1991 at the Circuit de Catalunya – will drop off the calendar, although their contract does expire at the same time. Madrid last held an F1 grand prix in 1981 at Jarama – a race won by the Ferrari of Gilles Villeneuve.
It has been reported that the new 5.47km track will be a hybrid street and traditional circuit, built around the IFEMA fairgrounds and convention centre. Street circuits such as Jeddah, Las Vegas and Baku have all been added to the F1 calendar in recent years.
F1 teams are gearing up for the new season, with the first race being held in Bahrain on March 2.
