Apple has made a substantial bid for exlusive streaming rights to F1 - which could end broadcasting on Sky Sports.

The Formula 1 season returns this weekend in Austin, Texas

It could be lights out and away we go to Apple TV+ for Formula 1.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rumours, reported by a number of motorsport outlets and The Sunday Times, suggests that a recent rise in subscribers has made the move financially viable for Apple, not long after the company secured broadcasting rights for Major League Soccer (MLS). That deal was worth around $250m - so this would be a significantly more expensive venture.

Currently, Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of F1 in the UK, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The broadcast giant also has a deal with Formula 1 Group (F1G) to broadcast grand prix weekends up to the end of 2027. Meanwhile, Channel 4 broadcasts highlights for races, with its own coverage at specific weekends such as Silverstone.

Apple TV already has its foot in the door of the paddock, with a hand in the production of an upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt. Filming for the film took place at the aforementioned Silverstone Grand Prix earlier this year.