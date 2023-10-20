Formula 1 could be broadcast on Apple TV+ in rumoured $2bn deal
Apple has made a substantial bid for exlusive streaming rights to F1 - which could end broadcasting on Sky Sports.
It could be lights out and away we go to Apple TV+ for Formula 1.
With F1 returning to Austin this weekend, rumours are beginning to circulate about the future of F1 broadcasting, with talk that Apple has made a $2bn bid for exclusive streaming rights. If the deal goes through, it could spell the end of F1 on the likes of Sky Sports and Channel 4.
The rumours, reported by a number of motorsport outlets and The Sunday Times, suggests that a recent rise in subscribers has made the move financially viable for Apple, not long after the company secured broadcasting rights for Major League Soccer (MLS). That deal was worth around $250m - so this would be a significantly more expensive venture.
Currently, Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of F1 in the UK, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The broadcast giant also has a deal with Formula 1 Group (F1G) to broadcast grand prix weekends up to the end of 2027. Meanwhile, Channel 4 broadcasts highlights for races, with its own coverage at specific weekends such as Silverstone.
Apple TV already has its foot in the door of the paddock, with a hand in the production of an upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt. Filming for the film took place at the aforementioned Silverstone Grand Prix earlier this year.
It's unknown what a potential deal with Apple could also mean for Drive To Survive, the Netflix-produced series documenting the drama of each season - which has been hailed for bringing the sport to the masses.