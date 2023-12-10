On ITV’s An Audience with Kylie, she was joined by Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey in the audience. We take a look at Kylie Minogue’s past relationships

Kylie Minigoue has never been married, but has had several high profile relationships. Photograph by Getty

Although Kylie Minogue has had several high profile romances, the star has never been married. As well as starring alongside Jason Donovan in Neighbours, the couple dated for a while. One of her most high profile romances was with musician, INXS star Michael Hutchene and the pair dated between 1989 to 1001 before he left her for supermodel Helena Christensen. According to The Mirror “Their first electric encounter was in a bar in 1989 when Imchael told her: “I don't know what we should do first, have lunch or have sex.”

Kylie Minogue is also believed to have had a ‘fling’ in the early 1990s with Lenny Kravitz before embarking on a relationship with French actor, director and photographer Stephane Sednaoui between 1996 and 1998.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the early 2000s Kylie dated former model James Gooding and then had a five year romance with French actor Olivier Martinez in 2003. He was there for her when she discovered she had breast cancer when she was 36 in 2005.