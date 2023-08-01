The Neighbours revival will land on Amazon Freevee this year with classic episodes also coming to the streaming platform

There was much fanfare when Australian soap Neighbours came to a (supposed) end last year when Channel 5 cut funding for the show which has been a stable of British daytime viewing for almost four decades.

The soap was a springboard for many well-known stars, among them Russell Crowe, Barbie star Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, and Liam Hemsworth.

Many famous faces from the years gone by, including Robbie, Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, returned for the grand finale which aired in the UK on 29 July 2022, with three million Brits tuning in.

But, less than four months later, Amazon Freevee and Fremantle announced they had agreed a deal to revive the show - production on the new series, with many of the regular cast returning, began this February.

Now, just over a year after the ‘final ever episode’ of Neighbours aired, Amazon has confirmed a release date for the new series and released an exciting trailer to get fans ready for the return to Ramsay Street.

Neighbours returns with new episodes on Amazon Freevee in September

When will Neighbours return?

Amazon confirmed that the new series of Neighbours would land on Freevee on Monday 18 September. New episodes will be released Monday to Thursday every week.

Executive producer, Jason Herbison, said: "All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on 18th September in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled."

How can you watch Neighbours when it returns this year?

You can watch the new series of Neighbours on Amazon Freevee, a free ad supported streaming service. You do not need an Amazon Prime Video subscription to use Freevee, but you will need a free Amazon account.

You can access Freevee through the free app which is available on iOS and Android mobile, as well as Fire TV devices, Android TV, Google TV, Xbox and PlayStation 5. Or you can access the streamer through the Amazon Prime app on your web browser.

As well as Neighbours, you’ll find many other TV shows including Alex Rider, Bosch Legacy, The West Wing, and classic films from Fargo and Midnight Cowboy to Paths of Glory and Cinema Paradiso.

Classic episodes of Neighbours are available on Amazon Freevee now

How can you watch classic Neighbours in the UK?

There are currently 1000s of classic episodes of Neighbours available to stream on Freevee ahead of the new series release.

A selection of 100 of the most iconic episodes, including the first ever episode which aired on 18 March 1985, and Scott and Charlene’s wedding, is available to stream.

As well as this, a full classic season, each with hundreds of episodes, is being released on Freevee each month until the new series arrives. Currently, seasons from 2012-2020 are on the site.

Amazon also announced that two new free ad-supported channels dedicated to classic Neighbours will be launched - Neighbours – Looking Back, and Best of Neighbours.

Is there a trailer for the new series of Neighbours?