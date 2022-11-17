The long running soap had aired its finale earlier this year, with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan returning to say goodbye to Ramsay Street

Just a few months after the finale episode of Australian soap Neighbours was aired on Channel 5 in July, it has been announced that it will be returning to screens with a new series on streaming site Amazon Freevee .

This is everything we know so far about the new series.

When is Neighbours coming back?

A specific date for new episodes of the soap will be released on Amazon Freevee has not yet been announced, although it’s believed that the series will air in the second half of 2023. It has been confirmed that the show will begin filming in Australia next year.

The soap is officially coming back in 2023 (Photo: Fremantle)

So far, we know that the following will be making their way back to Ramsay Street to reprise their characters for the returning soap:

Stefan Dennis (Wentworth Prison, Dream Team) as Paul Robinson

Alan Fletcher (Embassy, Sword of Honour) as Karl Kennedy

Ryan Moloney (Enemies Closer, Ride Like a Girl) as Toadie Rebecchi

Jackie Woodburne (Night Terrace, A Country Practice) as Susan Kennedy

Along with the return of a number of recognisable on-screen characters, Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, will maintain his position on the new chapter of the soap, and Andrew Thompson will also return as producer.

As well as offering up new episodes for Neighbours fans, Amazon Freevee has also acquired the rights to thousands of episodes from previous seasons.

What has Amazon said?

The Amazon Freevee homepage currently declares itself as the “new home of Neighbours”, stating: “They made you laugh, cry and fall in love, and they’ve found a new home on Amazon Freevee. Re-explore the lives, loves and challenges of your favourite residents from Ramsey Street.

“Thousands of episodes and the most iconic moments of Neighbours streaming exclusively on Freevee from 2023. Join us as we revisit their stories and get ready to embark on an all new chapter in their lives.”

Lauren Anderson, head of AVoD original content and programming, Amazon Studios, said: “Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street.

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

What is Amazon Freevee?

Earlier this year, IMDb TV rebranded as Amazon Freevee, a free service available in the UK and Channel Islands which is supported by ads. Viewers can stream on Amazon Freevee without a subscription on things like Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Mobile apps and through Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Freevee features a mix of films and TV shows like The West Wing, 30 Rock, The Following, Terminal, It’s a Wonderful Life and Reservoir Dogs, as well as a limited number of originals, such as Bosch: Legacy, Sprung, The Center Seat, High School, Hotel for the Holidays and Judy Justice.