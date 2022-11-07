Babatunde Aleshe is best known for his appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our screens for 2022 with a whole host of new celebrity stars preparing to take on the trials and challenges of jungle life.

One of the names to be included in this year’s series is London born comedian Babatunde Aleshe.The 36-year-old has endured a difficult start to life in Australia and became the first celebrity of the series to opt out of a trial just 40 minutes into the opening episode.

But who is Babatunde Aleshe away from the limelight and where might you have seen him before? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Babatunde Aleshe?

Babatunde Aleshe is a British actor, writer and comedian. He was born on 2 August 1986 in Hackney, London.

Aleshe is best known for his stand up comedy and in recent years he has performed in a number of venues across the UK such as the O2 and the Hackney Empire.

His achievements in comedy have earnt Aleshe a number of accolades and in 2019 he was awarded both the Amused Moose National New Comic Award and Best Newcomer at the Black Entertainment Comedy Awards.

What TV shows has Babatunde Aleshe appeared in?

Babatunde Aleshe has appeared in a series of popular TV shows over the course of his career and is well remembered for his role in the popular soap opera Eastenders in 2011.During his time on Eastenders, Aleshe appeared as Sam and portrayed the role of a specialist nurse in the series.

The 36-year-old also appeared in a one off episode of Doctor Who in 2010. Aleshe starred in an episode titled The Lodger alongside British TV personality James Corden. As an actor Aleshe has featured in various roles in series such as Law & Order: UK, New Tricks, Pelican Blood, Waking the Dead and Frankie.

What else is Babatunde Aleshe known for?

Since 2020, Babatunde Aleshe has been a regular on Celebrity Gogglebox and features alongside comedian and friend Mo Gilligan. Aleshe has also made a number of special TV appearances on shows such as Soccer AM, The Weakest Link and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Who is Babatunde Aleshe’s wife?

Babatunde Aleshe is married to his Jamaican wife Leonie Aleshe, the pair married on 18 September 2015. His wife works as a travel business coach and an online blogger who analyses UK days out and staycations.

The pair have one child named Judah. In an Instagram post Leonie spoke about her experiences as a mother and the joy that he brings to her life. She said: “I can’t think of anything more fulfilling than being a Mum. Mums do you ever feel that gut deep overwhelming sense of gratitude? It really creeps up in those ‘simple moments’ and catches me off guard."