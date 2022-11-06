Another year, another series of the hit reality show - but who will be taking on Bushtucker Trials in 2022?

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock will appear as a contestant on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Olivia Attwood from Love Island, rugby star Mike Tindall and Boy George are among the other celebrities travelling into the jungle for the 2022 series.

The cast also includes soap stars Owen Warner and Sue Cleaver, radio veteran Chris Moyles, and Gogglebox personality and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

They will be joined by A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas and Loose Women presenter Charlene White.

The reality programme is returning to its native jungle site in Australia after filming at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions for the last two years.

The upcoming series, which premieres on Sunday 6 November, will feature a new batch of renowned faces completing challenges and trials in order to secure food and treats for the group and avoid being voted off by viewers.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who’s on the cast of I’m A Celeb 2022?

The line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2022, from left Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aleshe and Jill Scott MBE. Picture: ITV Picture Desk/Lifted Entertainment.

Former England rugby player Tindall, 44, is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and helped England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

He married the Princess Royal’s daughter in 2011 and the couple have three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

A number of contestants, spotted arriving in Australia before filming began, were rumoured to be taking part in I’m A Celeb before their involvement was officially confirmed by ITV.

In late October, former England footballer Jill Scott fuelled rumours she was one of the celebrities heading into the jungle when she was spotted arriving in Australia. The 35-year-old midfielder, who retired in the summer following her team’s historic win at the European Championship, was pictured arriving at Brisbane airport.

She was the fifth famous face who had been seen touching down in Australia after Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner were snapped earlier in the week.

Here is the full list of celebrities appearing on this year’s show:

Babatunde Aléshé - Actor & comedian

Boy George - Culture Club singer

Charlene White - ITV News & Loose Women presenter

Chris Moyles - Radio & television presenter

Jill Scott - Former England footballer

Mike Tindall - Former England rugby player

Olivia Attwood - Television personality

Owen Warner - Hollyoaks actor

Scarlette Douglas - Former A Place in the Sun presenter

Sue Cleaver - Coronation Street actress

When can I watch it?

McPartlin and Donnelly are returning to host the popular show, with a recent trailer showing them jumping out of a helicopter back into the jungle. The Geordie duo have hosted the reality programme since its launch in 2002 (though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018).

McPartlin and Donnelly are returning to host the popular show, with a recent trailer showing them jumping out of a helicopter back into the jungle. The Geordie duo have hosted the reality programme since its launch in 2002 (though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018).

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa in 2023.